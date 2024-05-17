Fans, Green Bay-area businesses find positives in Packers' 2024 schedule details

GREEN BAY – Every year, Green Bay Packers fans scrutinize the season's schedule upon its release.

However, the 2024 schedule release sparked much more than the regular analysis of the noon kickoffs versus primetime appearances, Gold package season ticket holders' luck of the draw and the ambitious predictions of a 17-0 season.

Season ticket holders can begin their search for flights and hotel rooms for game weekends. Packers fans can target home and away games to try to attend. Green Bay-area businesses know which weekends will see surges of patrons, what rates to charge when, and which weekends can be booked for wedding receptions or community fundraisers. Even Green Bay-area high school football finds itself adapting this year.

Dan “Bogie” Bogenschuetz, middle, of Sheboygan, takes photos with family and friends after being named the 26th member of the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame at Lambeau Field on Feb. 19 in Green Bay.

"It's been like this every year," said Andrew Fabry, founder of Badger State Brewing. "You just kind of go with it."

As always, the good or not-so-good of the season schedule can depend on your perspective. Gold package ticket holders feel like they've won a small lottery by getting all three NFC North games, while Green package ticket holders may be vexed by this year's result. Green package ticket holders may take a little solace in three autumn noon games.

Here's a look at four reactions, responses and impacts of the Packers' 2024 season schedule.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates with fans after defeating the Chicago Bears and clinching an NFC playoff berth on Jan. 7 at Lambeau Field.

'It’s like winning the lottery, not the $1M one, but more like the $100 scratch-off one'

Packers fans' early reactions to the season schedule centered on the home game on Thanksgiving, Sunday games with noon kickoffs, five prime-time appearances. But the big talk revolved around Gold package season ticket holders, many of whom are based in the Milwaukee area, getting three regular season games for the first time under the expanded 18-week season and that those three games ended up being against the Packers' NFC North rivals.

Jeff Albrecht, a Gold package season ticket holder who lives in the Milwaukee area, in an email said the schedule is "like winning the lottery, not the $1 (million) one, but more like the $100 scratch-off one." Albrecht said the Gold package holders' good fortune didn't stop there.

"Not only that, but from those of us who travel the long distance from the Milwaukee area, the first two are not late night games," he wrote.

Jeff Lanier of Allouez has both Green and Gold package tickets and said friends who also have the Green package were a little disappointed to miss out on an NFC North matchup, but that they "all understand how scheduling works."

Lanier said his favorite part of the schedule is the "good balance between road and home games throughout the season. "I never like going three weeks without a home game," he said.

Northern Illinois native Brian Anderson has both Gold and Green package season tickets and sees a lot to like in the schedule. He's looking forward to attending his 200th Packers home game on Sept. 29, likes the four noon Sunday home games to start the season and thinks the Nov. 23 game versus the San Francisco 49ers could be as exciting as last season's victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He's even OK with a home game on Thanksgiving.

"Thankfully, my wife has endorsed my missing her family's Thanksgiving in Oklahoma this year. You gotta do what you gotta do," Anderson wrote.

For bars and restaurants near Lambeau Field, the Packers 2024 schedule could be worse

Generally, Green Bay-area businesses near Lambeau Field report noon Sunday games are the best for business, while weeknight kickoffs on Monday or Thursday are slower and harder to staff. And holidays are generally tough, too.

This year's schedule includes home games on a Monday night, Dec. 23, versus the New Orleans Saints, and a major holiday, Thanksgiving versus the Miami Dolphins.

Jess Miller, owner of The Bar, Hagemeister Park and Graystone Ale House, said the circumstances could be worse.

"Having a Thanksgiving home game certainly isn't ideal; on the other end of it, it's certainly better than a home Christmas or Christmas Eve game," Miller said. "The same goes with the Monday night (game). ... Having it on Dec. 23 when a lot of people have off the next day is better."

Fabry said he can live with holidays and will take that over any other Thursday in the season.

"Holidays I can live with. They can be tricky and you have to change how you plan, but as opposed to a Thursday in October or December, I’m glad we didn’t end up with that," Fabry said.

Miller also said businesses will benefit from the four noon Sunday home games to start the season, when the weather is better. Those games are Sept. 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 29 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 13 versus the Arizona Cardinals and Oct. 20 against the Houston Texans.

"I can't remember the last time we had two October home games at noon. It's been a long time," he said. "Those two games are definitely going to be high demand."

Social and Marketing Manager Nicole Poley and Beertender Brandon Rohloff pose for a portrait with the Game Day IPA at Badger State Brewing Company in Green Bay.

Packers schedule details means there are bands to book, staff to schedule, events to reschedule and airlines to lobby

Fabry said Badger State keeps its fall bookings for its Barrel Haus Event Hall flexible, until the schedule details are known. This year, he said, a fundraiser needs to be rescheduled because it overlaps with a home game. And he said weddings often wait to book the event space until after the season schedule is released so they know which weekends hotels will be booked and when they'll have rooms available.

Miller said the schedule release enables The Bar on Holmgren Way to begin to iron out its fall and winter schedule. Managers can schedule staff, hire extra security and book bands for home game weekends.

"You have to keep all that stuff in mind," Miller said.

The schedule also enables staff at both Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport to begin to lobby airlines to add flights to away game destinations or into northeastern Wisconsin in anticipation of added interest in marquee matchups.

“We're working with all of our airlines right now to determine if they will be adding additional flights for away games,” said Jesse Funk, Appleton airport's business development manager. “In the past, airlines have been quick to add flights where they see demand for games."

Friday Night Slights: High school football teams look to reschedule Sept. 6 games to avoid clashing with Packers in Brazil

There's a bit of irony in the fact that the Packers game farthest away from Green Bay could cause one of the more unexpected impacts in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Packers' season opener in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Sept. 6, overlaps with traditional Friday night high school football games. That's the first week of conference play in Fox River Classic Conference and two games, Pulaski vs. De Pere and Bay Port vs. Preble, have already moved to Thursday. Another two more games have moved their kickoff times to 4 or 5 p.m.

Steve Kestly, co-commissioner of the Fox River Classic Conference, said he expects more schools will look to move the kickoff time earlier on Friday or reschedule to Thursday, but that a longstanding shortage of officials in the region means not every school will be able to do so.

"There are 10 conferences that share officials. If everybody wants to move their games to Thursday, you have to see if officials are available and if everyone wants to do that, there won’t be enough officials," Kestly said.

He also said rescheduling football games to Thursday could disrupt other high school sports like soccer and volleyball that traditionally play on Thursdays. The variables mean that it will be up to each school to see what it can arrange, he said.

"We have to take other things into consideration. That’s why it will be on an individual basis," Kestly said.

