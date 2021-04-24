Fans gear up for NASCAR's big race at Talladega Superspeedway tomorrow

Reuters

Scott, who won the Masters in 2013 and gained the number one ranking a year later, also withdrew from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because he was worried about the possible transmission of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. "With the world being the way it is, Adam is gone 4-5 weeks at a time this year during his playing blocks," his manager said in a statement. Scott, ranked 35 in the world, is the second top golfer to say he would skip the Tokyo Games after world number one Dustin Johnson did not put his name forward for a spot on the U.S. team last month.