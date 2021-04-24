Fans gear up for NASCAR's big race at Talladega Superspeedway tomorrow
Will Cain and Pete Hegseth take a tour of Talladega's infield on 'FOX and Friends'
Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel birdied six of their final eight holes Saturday to shoot a 9-under 63 and take a one-shot lead at 19-under 197 into the final round of the Zurich Classic. The South African tandem birdied the par-3 17th with Oosthuizen's 33-foot putt and Oosthuizen missed an eagle on the par-5 18th by 4 inches before tapping in for the lead while wearing a somewhat disgusted look because of his narrowly missed previous putt from nearly 17 feet. Oosthuizen then allowed for a smile while fist-bumping Schwartzel in acknowledgment of a successful round in a best-ball format that included nine birdies — five by Schwartzel and four by Oosthuizen in the PGA Tour's lone regular-season team event.
Infielder JT Riddle became the latest member of the Minnesota Twins to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday. He has appeared in four games for the Twins this season, batting .333 (2-for-6) with a run scored. On Tuesday, the Twins put outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick as well as left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on the COVID list.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Washington Wizards beat the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists - his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. When he visited as a Houston Rocket last season, the Oklahoma City crowd cheered him loudly before and after the game.
For Stephen Curry, his recent hot streak is the culmination of a journey that began even before he was born. It starts with a simple hoop on a farm outside of tiny Grottoes, Virginia.
AD was rusty in his first game in two months.
The stakes of every pitch are closer to the surface with Shohei Ohtani's two-way greatness hanging in the balance.
People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.
Orlando Brown Jr. trade compared to Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil deal
A former top NFL prospect, Love's career in Washington is over before it started thanks in part to an ACL tear in his college finale.
Maybe Perez just plans on extracting money for the clubs who haven't opted out from the ones who were convinced to depart the endeavor.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his seven-round mock draft, which featured the Bears trading up to select their quarterback of the future.
Scott, who won the Masters in 2013 and gained the number one ranking a year later, also withdrew from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because he was worried about the possible transmission of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. "With the world being the way it is, Adam is gone 4-5 weeks at a time this year during his playing blocks," his manager said in a statement. Scott, ranked 35 in the world, is the second top golfer to say he would skip the Tokyo Games after world number one Dustin Johnson did not put his name forward for a spot on the U.S. team last month.
Call this a win for the Colts.
"I would love to be able to... be able to pick up the phone, text him, call him, and get advice or just talk."
Our latest projections for the Chiefs' offensive line depth chart after the Orlando Brown Jr. trade.
Based on the latest reporting from the Athletic, we can probably scratch two names off the list.
Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.
Browns could reunite Odell Beckham Jr. with workout partner Rashod Bateman
Orlando Brown's newest teammates are excited to have him on board.
Our first round mock draft for the 2021 NFL draft projects multiple trades, plus landing spots for Justin Fields and other top prospects.