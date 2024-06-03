Fans take in full NASCAR Experience at World Wide Technology Raceway

MADISON, IL — Before Austin Cindric took home the win in the Enjoy Illinois 300, NASCAR fans took in a full day of music, and activities at World Wide Technology Raceway. Fox 2 Sports reporter Kevin Ryans has more on the events leading up to the race.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.