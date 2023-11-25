Fans frustrated on X (Twitter), but glad Hogs’ season finally over

Now that the dismal football season is finally over, Razorback fans are “voicing” their frustrations on social media.

With somewhat high expectations heading into the season, the Razorbacks finished the disappointing campaign at 4-8, with just one solemn win in the SEC.

Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek has previously given Head Coach Sam Pittman full support for returning next season, but many are questioning that decision.

Here is some of the postseason chatter that has been posted:

Lacking in NIL

Arkansas needs to revamp the NIL system. OneArkansas NIL lacks transparency even though the organization is hiding being the 501(c)(3) non-profit status. Have you seen their horrendous website? They don’t have business people running the NIL organization, just former RF cronies.… — R A 🐗🐗🐗 (@robbieaguilar) November 25, 2023

Momentum gone

Sully Says: Arkansas football in crisis: Can Coach Pittman regain momentum after a disappointing season? https://t.co/AmLvaePSo9 — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) November 25, 2023

Leaving it worse

Sam Pittman trying to figure out how to leave the Arkansas football program in a worse spot than he found it pic.twitter.com/DqqsKa0ghf — Shane B (@strait_vibinn) November 24, 2023

Education more important

I am more worried about education in Arkansas than I am about Arkansas football. The U of A needs to stand up for public schools and not worry about football. — George Wise (@GeorgeWise14) November 24, 2023

Take a look around

The Chad recruits are gone. The super seniors are gone. Take a look around. D2 wide receivers and a portal built OL that is the worst we’ve ever seen. 32 PPG surrendered against power 5 teams. A roster that doesn’t believe in what they’re being coached. Nor should they. — Arkansas Razorback Football Pallbearer JJ (@jjstrill) November 25, 2023

Disaster FINALLY over

FINAL – Missouri 48, Arkansas 14 It's over. The disaster that was the 2023 Arkansas football season is finally over. The Hogs finish 4-8 (1-7). — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 25, 2023

Walk and talk

Decided to do a walk and talk of my own. Here are my thoughts on the current state of Arkansas football: pic.twitter.com/TfwCOCwsKJ — Jukebox Anonymous (@PittmanJukebox) November 11, 2023

It's just time

I’ll remember Sam Pittman as the guy who pulled Arkansas football out of the gutter but it’s time to let someone else take the program to the next level. Gus Malzahn is not that guy — Erik Hild (@erikhild) November 12, 2023

Unserious about football

The fact that A&M is letting Fisher go after a blowout win and Arkansas still has Pittman after a blowout loss shows how unserious they are about football in Fayetteville. — Scott 🐗 (@ScottMorris12) November 12, 2023

Arkansas crossroads

What a crossroads for Arkansas Football! Replace Coach Pittman and risk mass defections through the transfer portal and decommitments from the HS ranks or lose the fan base and the deep pockets and stick with Sam? What to do? Your thoughts? @DavidBazzel @KBoBaseballGuru — Randy Rainwater (@RRainwater1037) November 12, 2023

Vandy of the West

Arkansas football is the Vandy of the West.

Not serious about winning. It’s a social event to pass the time until hoops starts. — MC (@MarcusC7796) November 13, 2023

Referring to NIL

I can't seem to get through to some of you. In this discussion I'm not referring to Arkansas's current or past issues in football. I'm referring to NIL and how it's going to affect the future of college football. Football at mid majors could well end up as a club sport. Those Pac… https://t.co/72rR8X2tOz — Mike Irwin (@MikeIrwinPTN) November 16, 2023

Pittman's media schedule unchanged

FWIW: Arkansas just sent out the weekly football availability and Sam Pittman is scheduled to talk to the media at noon Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday — his usual times. That could mean nothing or something. Just wanted to pass along. — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) November 12, 2023

Love of money

He has set himself up well for retirement! And he’s in a good position either way, the Razorback football program, not so much — BlackSheep (@WayneHawg) November 25, 2023

Total waste

Another total waste, Razorbacks 4-8 season. Sure, Sarah, tell people again why they should move to Arkansas. Can’t even get a winning football team. — Calleigh (@CalleighCat14) November 25, 2023

Incapable

The Razorbacks football team isn't capable of competing as a Power 5 team. Simple as that. I'm talking about any team Sam Pittman puts on the field. His answers to reasonable questions. Sounds like a 3 or 4 year old child talking about a balloon. — Johnny Simpson (@dt47fjbsimpson) November 25, 2023

Laugh or cry

Sometimes, you either have to laugh or cry. That’s where Razorback football is at. — Richard (@Law_Hawg) November 25, 2023

Worst times

For the winning Razorback football coaches we weren’t happy or found reasons to run off Broyles, Holtz, Hatfield, Nutt and Petrino. We say 6-6 isn’t good enough. Well, in their last seasons BP 11-2, HN 8-5, KH 10-2, LH 6-5 and FB 5-5-1 wasn’t good enough either! — Jim Shenep (@ShenepJim) November 25, 2023

Fire everyone

Agree 100% Yurachek needs fired for letting our football accept failure and keeping Pittman — Razorback Memes 🐗🏈 (@JoHill94) November 25, 2023

Is that smart?

Razorback football Where keeping a fourth year coach who just went 4-8 is the “smart” move — Drew Briggler (@BigBriggler) November 25, 2023

Narrow minded

#SAME. I follow and celebrate all of the Razorback sports on campus. I'm just not a narrow minded person, focused only on football. Sure, it brings in the most money by far, but that doesn't make the other sports any less important on their stages. — Rick B. (@rickybaw) November 25, 2023

Basketball, baseball school

As a Razorback fan, were a basketball and baseball school. Lots of success, deep postseason runs and high rankings since we joined SEC.

Since weve joined the SEC, Razorbacks are like 184-239 all time in football in SEC. Losing seasons is our identity — Warren Davis (@Dubs042) November 25, 2023

"I don't know"

I will say that this is the worst I have felt about Arkansas Razorback football since Jon L Smith was our coach, Pittman has let it go to shit. 4-8 is not an acceptable record for the UofA, we can't even beat the teams we are paying millions of dollars to so we can beat them up. — Hamburglar747 (@hamburglar747) November 25, 2023

Nothing new

Sideline Hecklers aren't sharing anything new with mostly difficult Arkansas Razorbacks football history the past decade… In 4 years, HC Sam Pittman currently 23-25 overall. In 2 years, HC Chad Morris was a disastrous 4-20. In 5 years, HC Bret Bielema was 29-30. #wps #hogwild — Don Lowe (@DonoftheDead64) November 25, 2023

Republican downfall

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team has been bad ever since Arkansas went Republican and elected Tom Cotton. — Bill Reece Dale 🌊 (@BillReeceDale) November 25, 2023

Opinion the same

My opinion hasn’t changed. Sam ain’t it. He never was. However, I am not writing a $20M check so I will have to wait to see if others decide that they want Arkansas to take football seriously or just continue to aspire for 6-6, 7-5 and the occasional Liberty Bowl — WooPigSTL (@TulsaRazorback) November 25, 2023

Wrong lane, hammer down!

