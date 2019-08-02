Fans freaking out over NFL's new pass interference rule

In case you missed it, the NFL preseason kicked off last night with the Denver Broncos edging out the Atlanta Falcons, 14-10. While the game was insignificant, one aspect surely wasn't. During the game, we saw the very first challenge of a pass interference call, and fans on social media were not impressed.

By a vote of 31 to 1 (the Cincinnati Bengals were the only ones opposed), the NFL owners passed a rule for the 2019 season allowing reviews on both offensive and defensive pass interference calls. Here's a look at the very first challenge of what is sure to be one of the main talking points of the new NFL season.

The first challenge of a pass interference call.



Hear the explanation behind the call. pic.twitter.com/CPKoUDLE1u



— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 2, 2019

If the replies to the tweet are any indication, fans are not thrilled with the new rule.

That's gonna get old in a hurry. — BettorTerrible (@BettorTerrible) August 2, 2019

This season is going to be unbearable, isn't it? This is going to get old quickly. Thanks @NFL 🙄 — Jeremy Lee (@JermTheWorm16) August 2, 2019

This season is going to absolutely suck. You think baseball has a time issue, wait until we're reviewing every single call like this. This should be handled by refs in the press box and signal down that we have a penalty. — Colby N. Wood (@Colbynwood) August 2, 2019

This will get annoying quick. — Steve Vanden Heuvel (@vandy1690) August 2, 2019

This rule was caused by the massive missed call in last year's NFC Championship Game that saw the New Orleans Saints denied a chance to go to the Super Bowl on a missed pass interference call.

This rule change has the opportunity to affect the outcome of a lot of games this season and beyond.

My take on this is that fans will love the rule when it helps their team and hate it when it hurts their team. While we may see a few more booth reviews, this rule shouldn't significantly slow down the pace of play and it will ensure that correct calls are being made. We have the technology, let's use it to make sure the correct calls are being made.

This is the first of many times you'll see this rule in the NFL and it's going to be a huge deal. Let's hope it helps the Eagles more than it hurts them.

