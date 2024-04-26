Fans flock to see Iowa women’s basketball team in Quad Cities

The Iowa women’s basketball team is used to big crowds, so the long line to see the team’s stop in the Quad Cities probably came as no surprise.

Most of the players from Iowa’s back-to-back Final Four team showed up at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport to greet fans and take photos.

Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin, of course, are in WNBA training camps and were unable to attend, but otherwise the entire active roster showed up: Gabbie Marshall, Kylie Feuerbach, Hannah Stuelke, Molly Davis, Sydney Affolter, AJ Ediger, Jada Gyamfi, Sharon Goodman, Addi O’Grady, Taylor McCabe and Kennise Johnson.

Jay Kidwell had a live look at the festivities during Our Quad Cities News at 5 and 6 and spoke to some of the fans. Watch the videos above and below for more.

