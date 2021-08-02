Fans flock to first indoor Tokyo race with audience

A 50% capacity of up to 1,800 is permitted at the track cycling venue up in the forested hills near Mount Fuji, outside Tokyo where tougher COVID-19 restrictions apply.

These ticketed fans will become the first at these Games to watch events inside a venue, though thousands did line the roads for the cycling road races on the opening weekend, and there were spectators at events including the mountain biking and triathlon.

But not everyone was pleased to see the Games come to town, with several elderly protesters shouting anti-Olympics comments at the station.