Fans get a first look at the Wildcats during the Arizona Red-Blue Game

Michigan Wolverines football beat up on Wisconsin at Camp Randall, 38-17. Wisconsin won the toss and elected to defer its choice to the second half, with Michigan receiving the opening kickoff. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins picked up a 4th and 1 from the Wolverines' own 34 yard line but was stopped on another 4th and 1, giving the ball to the Badgers at the U-M 46 yard line.