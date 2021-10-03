Fans get a first look at the Wildcats during the Arizona Red-Blue Game
Pac-12 Networks' Daron Sutton and Matt Muehlebach take a closer look at Arizona men's basketball's Red-Blue Game, which took place on Saturday, October 1st in Tucson. Fans got to see Wildcats like Asuolas Tubelis, Bennedict Mathurn, Kim Aiken Jr. take part in a slam dunk contest and a fun scrimmage. Arizona's season gets started on Tuesday, November 9th when the Wildcats host Northern Arizona at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.