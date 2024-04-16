Fans fired up about Tyler Reddick's No. 45 Jordan Brand paint scheme

23XI Racing revealed on Tuesday a special No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota that driver Tyler Reddick will pilot this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

MORE: Full Talladega schedule | Tyler Reddick gear, die-casts

Nothing's more iconic than Jordan Brand and Talladega 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Vv4qrsAixQ — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 16, 2024

It’s the first time since Las Vegas Motor Speedway last fall that Reddick will sport the iconic brand featuring his NBA Hall of Fame team owner Michael Jordan, a frequent attendee at Talladega himself. The California native will look to claim victory No. 1 of the season in Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with the slick look — and also his first top 10 at Talladega since back-to-back seventh-place runs there in 2020-21.

The response to the stand-out scheme from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

Another fantastic scheme from 23XI. I swear the Jordan schemes are so clean. — Alex Stricklin (@StricklinAlex) April 16, 2024

My goodness. — Shane Mundy (@ShaneMundy45) April 16, 2024

Holy — Ohio Titan ⭕️⚔️ (@OhioRy) April 16, 2024

Amazing! Hopefully die-casts coming soon — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) April 16, 2024

Need that Diecast right now — Dusty (@Dusty23XI) April 16, 2024

now that is sexy — U.N.I.T.E. (@bassmanjohnv) April 16, 2024