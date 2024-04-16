Advertisement

Fans fired up about Tyler Reddick's No. 45 Jordan Brand paint scheme

Staff Report
·1 min read
23XI Racing revealed on Tuesday a special No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota that driver Tyler Reddick will pilot this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

It’s the first time since Las Vegas Motor Speedway last fall that Reddick will sport the iconic brand featuring his NBA Hall of Fame team owner Michael Jordan, a frequent attendee at Talladega himself. The California native will look to claim victory No. 1 of the season in Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with the slick look — and also his first top 10 at Talladega since back-to-back seventh-place runs there in 2020-21.

The response to the stand-out scheme from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

 