Fans go 'feral' over Joe Burrow's modeling debut: 'Great day for the football girlies'

Joe Burrow is solidifying his status as a fashion icon.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback made his modeling debut Sunday at Vogue World 2024 in Paris. Burrow participated in the Parish Fashion Week event with his former LSU teammate and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Joe Burrow walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

The two stars were also photographed exploring Paris, attending parties and touring the luxury fashion house Hermes, USA TODAY reports.

Many football enthusiasts, fashion lovers and Burrow fans reacted to the quarterback's modeling debut on social media. Take a look below.

Joe Burrow walks around in a suit jacket with no shirt under it and it’s “fashion,” but when I do it I’m “drunk” and have to “leave Easter church service.”



Double standards. pic.twitter.com/8RBOzkMdls — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) June 24, 2024

Joe Burrow out doing side quests pic.twitter.com/zo7LFVp1yu — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 23, 2024

joe burrow and justin jefferson the men that you are 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/381WeyG4w8 — lily 🪶 cantou Safe and Sound para a Taylor! (@swiftlycline) June 23, 2024

MODEL JOE BURROW OH WE ARE SO WINNING pic.twitter.com/blSxLTdm74 — lily 🪶 cantou Safe and Sound para a Taylor! (@swiftlycline) June 23, 2024

Don’t mind me just going absolutely feral over Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/S9rEFhvDSV — kaitlin (@KooshKatie) June 23, 2024

the hot girl summer joe burrow is having will be studied for years — britt 🌷 (@burrowsvech) June 23, 2024

JOE BURROW WEARING THIS JENO RUNWAY LOOK HELLO???? pic.twitter.com/9tWZqeHq3a — car is watching copa 🇺🇸🦅૮. ◜‿◝ ა (@xtrdnryhinata) June 24, 2024

in the SAME DAY we got joe burrow modeling for vogue, and travis kelce being a background dancer at the eras tour



it’s a great day for the football girlies — eryn 🪩🫶🏻 (@erynmichelle13) June 23, 2024

JOE BURROW AT PARIS FASHION WEEK IS SENDING ME INTO ANOTHER ORBIT GOOD GAHHH pic.twitter.com/9oNtCYWnG1 — jess (@sportyswiftie13) June 22, 2024

Travis Kelce going on stage at the Eras Tour. Joe Burrow modeling in Paris.



Big night for Cincinnati football players. — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) June 23, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow at Vogue fashion show: 10 great social media reactions