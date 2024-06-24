Advertisement

Fans go 'feral' over Joe Burrow's modeling debut: 'Great day for the football girlies'

haadiza ogwude, cincinnati enquirer
·2 min read
4

Joe Burrow is solidifying his status as a fashion icon.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback made his modeling debut Sunday at Vogue World 2024 in Paris. Burrow participated in the Parish Fashion Week event with his former LSU teammate and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

Joe Burrow walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)
Joe Burrow walks the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Vogue)

The two stars were also photographed exploring Paris, attending parties and touring the luxury fashion house Hermes, USA TODAY reports.

Many football enthusiasts, fashion lovers and Burrow fans reacted to the quarterback's modeling debut on social media. Take a look below.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow at Vogue fashion show: 10 great social media reactions