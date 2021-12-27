Fans are fed up. What we learned from the Carolina Panthers’ fifth consecutive loss

There aren’t any positive takeaways from the Panthers’ 32-6 home defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina isn’t a good football team. Matt Rhule hasn’t coached a winning game in six weeks, and Panthers fans haven’t seen a home victory since September.

Yet there are still a few things to learn as Carolina squirms toward a likely 5-12 finish with two games remaining at New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Let’s explore four takeaways from Sunday’s loss and project what each means for the Panthers going forward.

Panthers must fix the offensive line first

The Panthers likely have the worst offensive line in the NFL. Against the Buccaneers, Carolina started its 11th different offensive line combination in 15 games. That stat alone suggests sloppy play predicated around a lack of chemistry and ability.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, right, is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt, left, during fourth quarter action on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 32-6.

Third-string center Sam Tecklenburg started in place of Pat Elfein, who landed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, along with guard Dennis Daley. Perhaps Daley would’ve started at left tackle had he been available. He’s served as the backup left tackle when Cam Erving wasn’t available, as he wasn’t Sunday due to a calf injury.

Technically, rookie Brady Christensen is coach Matt Rhule’s third option at left tackle despite playing the position in college and grading out well there in his three professional starts. Other than right tackle Taylor Moton, the Panthers may not have a long-term offensive line starter on their current roster. Guards Michael Jordan and John Miller haven’t garnered much confidence either.

Collectively, the Panthers allowed seven sacks and a bunch of pressures on both quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold. Carolina couldn’t establish a running game either as starting running back Chuba Hubbard carried it six times for 9 yards.

Until the Panthers fix their offensive line — which will take at least one offseason, if not more — their offense won’t consistently produce no matter what weapons they feature.

Fans are fed up

Boos serenaded Rhule and the Panthers a few times on Sunday. The first came when Darnold replaced Newton at quarterback on Carolina’s third possession. Then late in the second half, chats of “Fire Rhule” broke out in a small section of Bank of America Stadium.

Finally, as Rhule exited the field fans let him have it, which did not go unnoticed.

“We lost and you are what your record says you are. So I should be booed as I walk off the field,” Rhule said. “Obviously, I never want our players to be booed. But that is for them. We are the men in the arena. This is what happens. I think our fans our great.”

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule walks down the teamÕs sideline scratching his head during action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 32-6.

Panthers fans haven’t seen a home win since Week 2 when Carolina beat the Saints. September was a long time ago. With two road games left, fans may not see a win at Bank of America Stadium until next September, if not later.

As frustrated as the fans are, linebacker Shaq Thompson reminded everyone that the players are equally disappointed.

“We go out there each and every day. Blood, sweat and tears. Film. Each and every day. Go out there and lose, it’s disappointing,” he said. “We put a lot of time and effort in this. I understand their frustration, but we are frustrated too. Just as much as they’re frustrated.”

Struggles against No. 1 receivers continue

Injuries and poor performance have shifted the Panthers’ secondary from a strength to liability over the past month. Donte Jackson and A.J. Bouye were lost to injury on back-to-back weeks. On Sunday, Stephon Gilmore exited the second half with a groin injury and did not return. After the game, Rhule said C.J Henderson also suffered an injury.

Though they are growing thin on the perimeter, opposing No. 1 receivers have either eclipsed 100 yards or scored a touchdown in four of the past five weeks. Against Tampa Bay, Antonio Brown caught 10 passes for 101, and half of his receptions came against Gilmore.

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore, center, tries to stop the Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown during the game at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, NC.

“I thought Antonio Brown played really well for them. We struggled with him at times,” Rhule said. “Stephon Gilmore going down and then CJ going down obviously exacerbated that. Phil Snow did a nice job of trying to find some zone pressures.”

Losing their top corners forced Carolina to play more zone defense than they would’ve liked. Still, their issues against top pass-catching talent predate their recent injuries. It’s time Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow explore double covering elite targets rather than trusting their corners in one-on-one coverage.

A Cam Newton farewell

Newton stood alone on the 25-yard line for most of the fourth quarter as Darnold hopelessly tried throwing the Panthers back into the game. It was a lonely sight for Superman, whose storybook return ends with a 13th straight loss. Newton hasn’t won as a starter since 2018.

Panthers quarterback walks downfield between plays during the game against the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, NC.

He produced the Panthers’ longest rush, a 33-yard gain on the opening drive that set up a field goal. He also led the team in rushing once again. But after the game, it sounded like he was reflecting on his time in Carolina more than looking toward playing in Charlotte ever again.

“I had a moment where you look back over the years and guys who taught you, the Steve Smiths, Jordan Gross, Ryan Kalil, Michael Ohers, Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechlys, Josh Norman for what it’s worth, Charles Johnson, Julius Peppers, KK Short,” Newton said, “and they understood what ‘Keep Pounding’ meant.”

A long list of former Panthers’ greats that feels like so long ago. Newton likely won’t be back in Carolina next season. He can add himself to formers who understood the meaning of Keep Pounding.

He means so much to so many, but the reality is Newton undertook a nearly impossible task. Taking over at quarterback halfway through a season isn’t practical. Playing behind a makeshift offensive line didn’t help. Neither did switching offensive coordinators or sharing reps with P.J. Walker or Darnold.

Rhule wouldn’t commit to a starting quarterback going forward. It should be Darnold. Sunday was a farewell to Newton. The end of an era no one in the Carolinas will ever forget.

“I want to be a part of this for the future but at the end of the day,” Newton said, “you know as a man you’ve just got to accept whatever role that you get.”