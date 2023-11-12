Advertisement

Fans express frustration with Husker offensive coordinator

Evan Bredeson
·5 min read
Following Nebraska’s 13-10 loss to Maryland on Saturday, Husker fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. Those frustrations are focused on the Huskers offense and its coordinator, Marcus Satterfield.

Through ten games this season, Satterfield’s offense is averaging a paltry 19.2 total points per game. While only averaging 317 yards per game.

The passing game is averaging 132 net passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. The running game is averaging 185.4 yards per game and 14 rushing touchdowns.

The Husker offense ranks near the bottom of college football regarding passing offense and turnover margin, which stands at -14. When named offensive coordinator last November, Satterfield expressed his excitement at installing his scheme.

“This is the (most fun) part of the transition because it’s all new. You get to come in and take your offense, and you get to clean it up. There are a lot of words that make no sense but did at the last place I was at. You get to come here with the staff, and coach has put together a great staff. Just to kind of go through with a come and clean it. We come off the road in January and get to start working with the guys. And get to start building the offense. It’s exciting.”

The results have been less than exciting, and fans are now voicing their frustration at the lack of development from the quarterback position as well as the lack of progress from the unit as a whole.

Find some of the social media reactions below.

Nebraska = Iowa?

Mount Everest

Offensive struggles with Haarberg

Remember the 2009 offense

A bad sitcom

Rhule must make a change

Trying to be 'too smart'

Not a talent problem

Unacceptable play calling

Finding new ways to lose

He needs to go

Assistant salaries

Start asking questions

Transfer QB?

Changes needed

A reflection on Rhule?

Top-three defense

Blunt opinion

A loss of words

Just be average

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire