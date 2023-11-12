Fans express frustration with Husker offensive coordinator

Following Nebraska’s 13-10 loss to Maryland on Saturday, Husker fans took to social media to voice their frustrations. Those frustrations are focused on the Huskers offense and its coordinator, Marcus Satterfield.

Through ten games this season, Satterfield’s offense is averaging a paltry 19.2 total points per game. While only averaging 317 yards per game.

The passing game is averaging 132 net passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. The running game is averaging 185.4 yards per game and 14 rushing touchdowns.

The Husker offense ranks near the bottom of college football regarding passing offense and turnover margin, which stands at -14. When named offensive coordinator last November, Satterfield expressed his excitement at installing his scheme.

“This is the (most fun) part of the transition because it’s all new. You get to come in and take your offense, and you get to clean it up. There are a lot of words that make no sense but did at the last place I was at. You get to come here with the staff, and coach has put together a great staff. Just to kind of go through with a come and clean it. We come off the road in January and get to start working with the guys. And get to start building the offense. It’s exciting.”

The results have been less than exciting, and fans are now voicing their frustration at the lack of development from the quarterback position as well as the lack of progress from the unit as a whole.

Find some of the social media reactions below.

Nebraska = Iowa?

The biggest difference between 8-2 Iowa and 5-5 Nebraska is that Iowa accepts that its offense stinks and manages the game accordingly. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 11, 2023

Mount Everest

The problem is that 7 points seems like Mount Everest for the Nebraska offense at this point. — ‘Sota Husker (@HuskerInSota) November 11, 2023

Offensive struggles with Haarberg

Since halftime of the Purdue game, Nebraska’s offense with HH: 21 drives

14 for 36 (38.9%), 132 yds passing

3 fumbles lost

3 INT

9 sacks — Eric (@stewmanji) November 11, 2023

Remember the 2009 offense

Nebraska's offense doesn't deserve the Blackshirts. This is worse than 2009. — Travis Klanecky (@Travis_Klanecky) November 11, 2023

A bad sitcom

Nebraska’s offense is bad Peacock comedy right now. — Paul Jake Jacobsen (@HuskerTapes) November 11, 2023

Rhule must make a change

Matt Rhule needs to find an OC who can bring a competent QB with him to Nebraska. There should be no excuse for #Huskers have done on offense this year. — Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05) November 11, 2023

Trying to be 'too smart'

Here’s Nebraska offense trying to be smarter than everyone in the world and throwing the ball from the 5 instead of taking the points. Why? Just why? Are we purposely trying to set a record for turnovers in a year? — Christopher Williams (@chriswill35) November 11, 2023

Not a talent problem

Hahahaha Nebraska running it well in the 1st half and Satterfield comes out with 3 straight pass plays. 3 and out. People think it is a talent problem with Satterfield — Huskers X's & O's (@HuskersX) November 11, 2023

Unacceptable play calling

Things may change but looks like Nebraska will lose on a walk off field goal. The defense played well enough to win. Satterfield is the reason for this. Unacceptable play calling. A chance to run and kick the field goal to take a lead. The failure to develop any QB is awful — Husker Wave (@HuskerWave) November 11, 2023

Finding new ways to lose

I think this officially counts as the Nebraska Football team finding a brand new way to lose. Marcus Satterfield should get on the loudspeaker and offer up an apology to everyone who paid to come to this game. — Husker Corner (@theHuskerCorner) November 11, 2023

He needs to go

Fire marcus satterfield. Why are we throwing at the 13 yard line with 3 minutes left!?!? This isn’t the only game this has happened too, either he changes the way he calls plays or he needs to go… #nebraska #huskers @CoachMattRhule @TrevAlberts — snydertheslider (@snydertheslider) November 11, 2023

Assistant salaries

Fired Alex Grinch made $1.8 million a year as USC’s defensive coordinator. Tony White makes $1 million a year as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Marcus Satterfield makes 1.4 million a year as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator. — Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) November 6, 2023

Start asking questions

Nebraska media needs to question Satterfield for the play calling in this game. No more being sunshine pumpers. #huskers — Vaughn Toller (@vaughntoller) November 11, 2023

Transfer QB?

In regards to Nebraska taking a transfer QB: what offense will Rhule & Satterfield sell a new QB on? What #Huskers are running right now won’t interest the best transfer QBs. #gbr — Derek Johnson (@DerekJohnson05) November 10, 2023

Changes needed

Nebraska needs to make Satterfield OC/TE

Hire an elite QB coach & dump a bunch of NIL money on a really good portal QB — 🏴‍☠️Throw the Bones🏴‍☠️ (@ThrowXBones) November 11, 2023

A reflection on Rhule?

Don't mistake my disappointment in Satterfield and the playcalling as a lack of faith in Rhule. I wholly believe Rhule was the right hire and I know he'll have Nebraska back competing for championships in the future. I'm just venting my frustration as a Husker fan. #GBR Always — CleverNameBrah (@CleverName_Brah) November 12, 2023

Top-three defense

Satterfield and these QB's are going to waste one of Nebraska's top-3 defenses since the calender hit 2000. — Huskers Cook (@KCAvsFan9) November 11, 2023

Blunt opinion

Marcus Satterfield should not have a job at the University of Nebraska anymore. #Huskers — LucasLee (@LucasLeeTweets) November 11, 2023

A loss of words

disappointed. at loss for words. Satterfield isn't a good OC. Sims isn't a good QB. Nebraska is only a good 3/4ths of the game team. — Tristin Chambers • TaZe (@TaZeTheGod) November 11, 2023

Just be average

I swear to god, Danny Kaelin better be at least average, I can’t take this terrible quarterback play. Also fire Satterfield. #nebraska #huskers — Vinny Testaverde’s Overweight Creampie (@VinTesteverde) November 11, 2023

