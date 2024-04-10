Fans to experience Premier League first

Brentford fans will benefit from a fresh viewing experience as part of a Premier League first.

The club has partnered with Genius Sports to provide "data-driven highlights for fans in venue and across social media".

Those at the Gtech Community Stadium will be able to watch in-game replays with augmented highlights including shot speeds, shot trails, player names and pitch maps.

Steve Watts, marketing services director at Brentford, commented: “Everything we do at Brentford is through a fan-first perspective. Whilst we rate highly for matchday experience, we are always looking at ways we can improve and add something a little different when attending a game at the Gtech.

"As a club that owes much to a data-driven approach, we wanted to meet the appetite of fans who are also extremely interested in this aspect of the game. We think the additional analysis will be enjoyed by the majority of fans whether attending in person or post-match on socials.”