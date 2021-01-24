NFC championship: Fans erupt on Twitter after Packers' field-goal decision, late pass interference

The end of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon was full of controversial calls and coaching decisions at Lambeau Field.

Naturally, fans lost their minds on the internet in the process as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Green Bay Packers 31-26 to reach Super Bowl LV.

Fans lose their minds after Packers field goal, pass interference call

Green Bay rallied back from a 21-10 hole and had a chance to tie the game after marching down to the Tampa Bay 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

Yet the drive stalled, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur settled for a short field goal rather than going for the end zone — a decision many didn’t agree with.

So, with the field goal made, Green Bay then had to stop Tom Brady and the Bucs in order to get the ball back in time to score.

The Packers nearly did, too, when Brady missed receiver Tyler Johnson in what seemed like a clean play.

Finally, though, the back judge threw a late flag on the play — a penalty that was validated on replay, which showed Kevin King holding onto Johnson’s jersey.

Still, given how weak the pass interference call was and how late it came in, fans were unhappy about it.

rEfS hAvEn'T cAlLeD aNyThInG aLl GaMe pic.twitter.com/LstaWQfMCH — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 24, 2021

Man he stretched the jersey like it’s mozzarella cheese — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 24, 2021

And this is what they’re reviewing. pic.twitter.com/YieF2Zwzsx — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) January 24, 2021

Does the flag come without that flop, tho? — Izzy Gutierrez (@IzGutierrez) January 24, 2021

don't let your hatred for Brady and a late flag distract you from the fact that the Packers had 4th and Goal from the 8 and decided to kick a field goal. — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 24, 2021

The refs the The refs on

entire game: this drive pic.twitter.com/o12habiOXw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady rn pic.twitter.com/od0sZtxJEo — Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) January 24, 2021

Now you throw the flag...wow — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 24, 2021

this is what you get for going for a field goal and playing coward football — Liz Roscher (@lizroscher) January 24, 2021

the Packers fans can be upset all they want about that call, that decision to kick is so inexcusably bad this outcome was inevitable. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 24, 2021

that's PI but it also wasn't PI for three quarters 🥶 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 24, 2021

That was the flag they started to throw on the goal line at the other end, it just took that long to get it out of his pocket — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) January 24, 2021

Worst ending to a great game since Game of Thrones — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) January 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers didn’t agree with the decision to kick the field goal or the penalty, either.

Aaron Rodgers on LaFleur FG decision:

"It wasn’t my deicision. Understand the thinking…..but, it wasn’t my decision." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 24, 2021

‘I think it was a bad call.”



- Rodgers on Kevin King DPI — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 24, 2021

In the end, though, it really doesn’t matter much. The Buccaneers got the win, and Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl.

