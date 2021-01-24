Breaking News:

Bucs outlast Packers 31-26 as Tom Brady advances to his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

NFC championship: Fans erupt on Twitter after Packers' field-goal decision, late pass interference

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
The end of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon was full of controversial calls and coaching decisions at Lambeau Field.

Naturally, fans lost their minds on the internet in the process as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Green Bay Packers 31-26 to reach Super Bowl LV.

Fans lose their minds after Packers field goal, pass interference call

Green Bay rallied back from a 21-10 hole and had a chance to tie the game after marching down to the Tampa Bay 8-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

Yet the drive stalled, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur settled for a short field goal rather than going for the end zone — a decision many didn’t agree with.

So, with the field goal made, Green Bay then had to stop Tom Brady and the Bucs in order to get the ball back in time to score.

The Packers nearly did, too, when Brady missed receiver Tyler Johnson in what seemed like a clean play.

Finally, though, the back judge threw a late flag on the play — a penalty that was validated on replay, which showed Kevin King holding onto Johnson’s jersey.

Still, given how weak the pass interference call was and how late it came in, fans were unhappy about it.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t agree with the decision to kick the field goal or the penalty, either.

In the end, though, it really doesn’t matter much. The Buccaneers got the win, and Brady is headed to his 10th Super Bowl.

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers speaks to the referees
Many fans didn't take the end of the Packers' loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC championship game very well on social media. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

