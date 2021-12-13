Fans enjoy Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at Bears-Packers game

Rodgers doppelgänger steals show at Bears-Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The last thing Chicago fans want to see is two Aaron Rodgers - but that's exactly what appeared to happen during the Bears-Packers game Sunday at Lambeau Field.

As the Packers quarterback was on the field, many started questioning who then was the man looking just like him in the stands?

Social media erupted as announcers highlighted the doppelganger during the broadcast of the game, with some fans saying the man in stands looks more like Rodgers than Rodgers himself.

Some even started sharing other football doppelgangers.

Congratulations to Bill Burr on his first NFL start pic.twitter.com/RkltDUxELf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 12, 2021

It's hardly the first time a doppelganger has gone viral during a sporting event. LeBron James fans will probably remember this moment last month.

LeBron James had a hilarious response when he found out he had a doppelganger watching him play. 😂https://t.co/NlzK9YrR3Q pic.twitter.com/GAuBZZRQgG — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) November 2, 2021

