Fans dunk on Troy Aikman over old tweet downplaying Patrick Mahomes

John Dillon
·4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their third Super Bowl victory of the Patrick Mahomes era on Sunday night by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling 25-22 win that sent shockwaves across the NFL.

Few teams have been as dominant as the Chiefs, who are now back-to-back champions after a regular season that was as tumultuous as it was frustrating for Kansas City’s fans.

Nonetheless, the sweet taste of victory earned Chiefs Kingdom bragging rights for the second consecutive year, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy to let the naysayers know that Kansas City is the NFL’s newest dynasty.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman became an easy target after one of his old tweets from 2019 that downplayed Mahomes’ dominance resurfaced.

Aikman, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, intimated that Mahomes’ wasn’t the real deal until he won a ring.

After defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes has officially equaled Aikman’s mark and still hasn’t turned 30.

Check out some of Twitter’s best clap-backs at Aikman from Sunday night:

