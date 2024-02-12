Fans dunk on Troy Aikman over old tweet downplaying Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs earned their third Super Bowl victory of the Patrick Mahomes era on Sunday night by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling 25-22 win that sent shockwaves across the NFL.

Few teams have been as dominant as the Chiefs, who are now back-to-back champions after a regular season that was as tumultuous as it was frustrating for Kansas City’s fans.

Nonetheless, the sweet taste of victory earned Chiefs Kingdom bragging rights for the second consecutive year, and fans on Twitter weren’t shy to let the naysayers know that Kansas City is the NFL’s newest dynasty.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman became an easy target after one of his old tweets from 2019 that downplayed Mahomes’ dominance resurfaced.

Aikman, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, intimated that Mahomes’ wasn’t the real deal until he won a ring.

After defeating the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes has officially equaled Aikman’s mark and still hasn’t turned 30.

Check out some of Twitter’s best clap-backs at Aikman from Sunday night:

Narrator: Patrick Mahomes would go on to earn 100% of Troy Aikman’s Super Bowl Titles before turning 29 years old. https://t.co/ZWWjfSYQaC — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 12, 2024

ICYMI: he now has 100% of your Super Bowl titles https://t.co/yCfecEMvEX — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) February 12, 2024

Salute for still keeping this up. Now he’s at 100%. Good night, Troy! 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/sbwBC6Uter pic.twitter.com/Hpwxw90Ido — Charles (Super CHAMP Chuck) (@cpenn4thewin) February 12, 2024

I’ve been waiting to quote tweet this for years!! He’s now at 100% https://t.co/Qm4Vddxirh pic.twitter.com/rUPlS25deY — Amanda 🐼 (@MandiePandie13) February 12, 2024

Don’t you feel… silly? Don’t you feel… stupid? Don’t you feel… a little ashamed 🤨 https://t.co/4UQ30AuAyP pic.twitter.com/DqeVD9V5nr — Carter R Schaffer (@CollegianCarter) February 12, 2024

Everyone's sharing this now that Mahomes has as many titles as Aikman but what's more fun is revisiting the original stat that sparked this: Mahomes has now thrown 132% of Aikman's TD passes in about 58% of the games https://t.co/f4xnShl8wK — Fred Smith (@FredSmith914) February 12, 2024

He now has 100% of your rings and hasnt even turned 30 yet https://t.co/x2rI7XpXHK — JJ 🦾 (Jets will be good in 2027) (@Judetruth) February 12, 2024

The fact that Mahomes made this laughable in 5 years should end the GOAT convo right there https://t.co/thL7okSEi2 — Caleb Rothacher (@calebroth7) February 12, 2024

Update:

Mahomes has:

131% of Aikman”s TDs

45% of Aikman’s INTs

100% of Aikman’s SB wins

300% of Aikman’s SB MVPs

100% of Aikman’s Pro Bowls

+ 2 MVPs + 2 All Pro 1st teams + 1 OPOY + 1 All Pro 2nd team And in 4 less years so far. #NFL https://t.co/QmcPL0PNRb — 𝑺𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒌 🐦‍⬛🏈🇬🇪🇺🇦🇱🇻 (@CarasikS) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire