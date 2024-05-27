Fans Dissect Grayson Murray's Final Putt And Notice Something Off

Instagram | Grayson Murray

Grayson Murray, who tragically took his own lie on May 25, 2024, withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge one day earlier, citing an illness.

After learning of his death, his final putt went viral, and fans noticed something they hadn't noticed before.

Grayson Murray Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

The world learned of Muray's passing, after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," he said. "The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

One day later, the Murray family confirmed the cause of death to be suicide.

"He was loved and he will be missed,” the family said. “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

The world is now raising awareness for those struggling with mental health as they continue to share old videos of Murray discussing depression and anxiety, as well as dissecting his final putt.

Watch Grayson Murray's Emotional Final Putt Before His Tragic Death

After watching his final putt, social media users began advocating for mental health.

"You can sense his discomfort and inability to focus because of it. I know that feeling and how corrosive it can be," one user pointed out.

"No sign of emotion and quick to exit… his mind was made. Rest in peace," another said.

Grayson Murray's Death Raises Mental Health Awareness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

"Men's mental health is so hard. We act strong for everyone to see. But deep down we are so weak," one user said. "I feel the pain.. and I'm sorry to all his loved ones. And I'm sorry to you, Grayson."

"No one will understand the pain of mental trauma until they’ve been there. At least he is free now. Rest in paradise, Grayson," another commented.

"For anyone struggling.. yesterday needed you, today was happy to have you, and tomorrow patiently awaits your arrival," a third user expressed.

"Don’t really watch golf, but his mind was definitely somewhere else. People are overwhelmed nowadays with just living R..P. to the guy," another said.

Social Media Users Share Their Condolences

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

Another user wrote, "RIP Grayson. I hope you found the peace you couldn't find here. Sending love and light to his family and friends."

"Please be kind to all people. Everyone goes through tough times.. my heart aches for his family. Parents aren’t supposed to bury their child," one TikToker commented.

Meanwhile, one social media user shared their own experience with mental health struggles. "I feel for this guy so much," they wrote. "I struggle mightily daily, I used drugs and alcohol to mask my mental Illness." The user added that they are now sober.

"RIP I’m so sorry you felt that was the best choice I’ve struggled myself and it can take you to some very dark places I pray you are at peace now," another shared.

Grayson Murray Struggled With Depression And Anxiety

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @graysonmurray

In 2023, Grayson Murray spoke out about his mental health struggles.

“Everyone has their battles and sometimes people are able to hide them and function, and sometimes you’re not. I think our society now is getting better about accepting that, you know, it’s OK to not be OK,” he said at the time.

“I’m not ashamed that I go through depression and anxiety. I know I’ve helped people out in the past just through my social media DMs – people messaging me – and I can use my platform to continue to help with things like that," Murray added.

Last year, he also revealed that he was sober.