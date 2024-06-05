How are fans of the Dallas Mavericks looking at their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics?

How are fans of the Dallas Mavericks looking at their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics, set to kick off at TD Garden this coming Thursday (June 6) night? To find out, CLNS Media’s A. Sherrod Blakely spoke with Michael Curtis, the Mavs beat writer for the Dallas Morning News to the “BIG 3 NBA” podcast to preview the finals.

The duo talked about Luka Doncic’s health and his role beyond the stats, stressing his attention to detail, which is critical to the team’s success. They also talked briefly about Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington. Additionally, they covered Kyrie Irving’s reflections on his time in Boston, what to expect when he returns, and how he has grown since his stint with the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to heat their chat!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire