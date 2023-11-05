Fans get credited with an assist as Monsters rally past Bruins, 5-4

Nov. 4—The Monsters were a tired bunch of skaters Nov. 4 in their rematch with Providence after losing, 7-3, one night earlier, and they needed a special boost to make sure they wouldn't skate off the ice as losers again.

The crowd of 10,049 inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse helped provide that spark. The Monsters led, 3-2, early in the period, fell behind 4-3, and then scored two unanswered goals to split the weekend series as 5-4 winners.

Josh Dunne scored the winning goal with 1:02 to play when he picked off a rebound in front of Providence goalie Kyle Keyser and flicked the puck into the back of the right side of the net for his first goal of the season.

There was still work to do. The Bruins pulled Keyser soon after Dunne scored, but the Monsters staved off the six attackers to improve to 6-3 and make a winner out of little-used goalie Pavel Cajan.

"Our legs and energy weren't there for the first half of the game," Coach Trent Vogelhuber said. "We were working hard, but not smart."

Vogelhuber called the players on the ice over to the bench during a media timeout and told them what they had to do to play smarter.

"We have to stay in our systems, and then you don't have to work as hard because you're in the right spots," Vogelhuber said. "I thought they did a good job taking a deep breath at that point of the game and coming back to play a pretty solid second half."

The dramatic finish whipped the fans into a frenzy.

The Monsters were on a power play, but it went all wrong when Bruins forward John Farinacci stole the puck off the stick of Kent Johnson at the Cleveland blue line and then beat Cajan for a 4-3 Providence lead with 5:44 remaining.

Luca Del Bel Belluz tied it for the Monsters about three minutes later when he knocked home a rebound of a shot by Jake Christiansen, and then Dunne put a bow on the scoring for the Monsters.

"On a day like today when maybe you don't have quite the energy you do on some nights, (the crowd) can give you a boost," Vogelhuber said. "I thought they helped with that in the second half after we were a little sluggish for the first 30 minutes. We found a little bit of legs, and you can ride the wave of the crowd for sure."

Christiansen scored the first goal of the game in the first period. Providence took a 2-1 lead and then the Monsters went up 3-2 on tallies by James Malesta, his first of the season, ad Trey Fix Wolansky.

Cajan stopped 25 of 29 shots to even his record at 1-1.