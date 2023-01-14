Fans confident 49ers will beat Seahawks, head to NFC divisional round

Fans confident 49ers will advance to NFC divisional round originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are heavy favorites against the Seattle Seahawks in their NFC wild-card matchup Saturday, and that is giving The Faithful confidence heading into the game between division rivals.

In a poll conducted by NBC Sports Bay Area this week, 46.1 percent of 1,519 respondents believe the 49ers are headed to the NFC divisional round, while another 41.5 percent consider themselves "pretty confident" San Francisco will advance.

While the 49ers are favored by 9.5 points per odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, 10.3 percent of fans who voted in the poll are "pretty worried" while the final 2.1 percent believe San Francisco's season will end at the hands of their NFC West foe.

The 49ers are attempting to beat the Seahawks for a third time this season after they won the Week 2 and Week 15 games.

