Fans come out to see Keys take the field in home opener

Frederick Keys fans lined up early outside Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium Tuesday night, ready to root, root, root for the home team in the Keys’ 2024 home opener.

At the front of the line were Brandon Harris and his son Colton, of Frederick, excited to see the team’s debut.

“We both love the Keys,” said Colton, 9, as he flexed his gray and red glove in his blue-pinstriped Juan Soto New York Yankees jersey.

A shortstop and occasional pitcher on his Little League team, Colton said baseball is his favorite sport because it’s “super fun” to play and offers good competition.

Brandon said he’s been coming to Keys games for about 25 years, back when the team was a minor league affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

It’s a little different now, with the Keys unaffiliated with a major league team and part of the MLB Draft League, which offers college players a chance to catch the eyes of professional scouts, he said.

But the games still offer a fun night out at the ballpark.

“Regardless of who’s on the team, I still root for the Frederick Keys,” Harris said.

Nearby, John Zarroli of Ijamsville waited with his son Evan, a player on Urbana High School’s team, for the gates to open.

They’ve been attending games for about 10 years and come to Harry Grove Stadium eight or 10 times a year, John said.

“This is a great venue — it really is,” he said.

Tuesday marked the third series of the year and the start of a six-game homestand for the Keys, who came into the game at 1-4-1 after opening their season on the road.

As the moment neared for the gates to open at 6 p.m., the Keys’ mascot, Keyote, made an appearance, egging on the crowd and mingling with the younger fans.

They included nearly a dozen members of the Shenandoah Junction Royals, of the Jefferson County Little League in West Virginia and their manager, Chris Bush.

About half of them said they had been to a professional game before, but the others had not, Bush said.

The event was a celebration for the end of the season, and a chance to get the team together one last time, he said.

But the evening included more than just a trip to a real live baseball stadium for the players gathered around Bush in their royal blue T-shirts and hats.

They were going to get to actually go onto the field during the national anthem, their manager said.

As the fans filtered into the stadium, the sensations of a baseball season percolated.

Popcorn exploded out of its metal container, while doughy soft pretzels twirled on their racks and the smell of grilling sausages and peppers wafted through the concourse and out into the stands.

On the field, members of the grounds crew raked and sprayed down the infield, while others laid down the chalk outlines of the batters’ boxes around home plate.

On the stadium’s concourse, Visit Frederick Executive Director Dave Ziedelis waited to go inside.

Harry Grove Stadium is a familiar spot for Ziedelis, who spent 17 years as the Keys’ general manager, before leaving to head Visit Frederick, Frederick’s County’s tourism council, in 2021.

Ziedelis said he still comes to a lot of games and stays in touch regularly with the team, which is a significant tourism draw for the county.

There’s a romanticism about opening day, with renewed hope for a new year and a new season, he said.

Greg Baroni, the CEO and principal general partner of Attain Sports and Entertainment — which owns the Keys, the Orioles’ Double-A affiliate Bowie Baysox, and several other local sports teams — had the same feeling as he stopped to say hello to Ziedelis on his way into the stadium.

He said he feels good about the Keys’ chances this year and is excited for the season to start.

Baseball is more than a sport for many people — it’s a passion, Baroni said.

“I always love this time of year,” he said.