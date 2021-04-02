A's fans cheer Astros' Carlos Correa being hit by Chris Bassitt pitch

A's fans absolutely loved Correa being hit by Bassitt pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

OAKLAND -- There’s nothing like hearing the cheer of a crowd on Opening Day. But what if it’s the form of celebration … for hitting a guy with a pitch?

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa was plunked in the top of the fourth inning by A’s starter Chris Bassitt, and fans at the Coliseum were elated.

Just listen:

Safe to say the fans loved seeing Correa get hit by the pitch 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uNbkWfGt1N — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 2, 2021

Oakland fans had been relentless since arriving at the ballpark in Oakland on Thursday night, but what did you expect? They’ve been saving up some of the booing, “F--k the Astros!” and “Cheater!” chants since they were unable to use them in 2020.

A’s pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic in an interview that Houston would steal signs electronically during their 2017 World Series run.

Since then, Houston has had a dark cloud over its head.

The scandal resulted in a $5 million fine, the most allowed under the MLB constitution, forfeiture of the first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB Drafts, and general manager Jeff Luhnow and A.J. Hinch both were fired.

Of course, the pitch could have slipped. Bassitt isn’t one to seek revenge, but nobody would blame him. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly did the same thing, and he didn’t feel bad about it at all. He was suspended for five games after throwing at the heads of Astros and mocking them.

We’ll see what Bassitt has to say about the situation after the game.