Fans chanting ‘sell the team’ at owner Daniel Snyder in Brian Robinson’s postgame interview

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. had another memorable night Thursday. Robinson scored the decisive touchdown in Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. It was also his first NFL touchdown.

After the game, Robinson came on the Amazon Prime set with former NFL players Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick to discuss Washington’s win.

The impressive rookie was speaking to the crew but an audible chant of “sell the team” drowned out part of Robinson’s moment.

Loud chants of sell the team while Brian Robinson talks with Amazon postgame pic.twitter.com/GZgf0JtdtD — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

The chant, of course, was directed at Washington owner Daniel Snyder, who was the target of an ESPN report on Thursday suggesting Snyder had ‘dirt’ on the other NFL owners and was prepared for a fight if they attempted to remove him.

While it’s disappointing that the chants overshadowed Robinson’s stage after the game, it’s understandable. No NFL fan base has been subjected to what Washington fans have over the past 23 years. Snyder has destroyed a once-proud franchise and wiped out a legion of loyal and passionate fans during his tenure.

