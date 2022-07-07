Fans chant 'bring her home!' at rally for Griner's return

STORY: "Tonight I ask for your help in continuing to fight for BG's safe and quick return home," Griner's wife Cherelle told fans.

"Let's make sure this administration knows they have our support to do whatever is necessary and that we are not ever going to be quiet until she's home safely. Thank you for your love, your voices, and for your prayers. We are BG."

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

U.S. President Joe Biden told the basketball player's wife in a call on Wednesday that he was working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, describing her detention as "intolerable."

Brittney Griner, who had been playing for a Russian team during the WNBA off-season, was formally told at her first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist sent Biden a letter this week, telling him she was "terrified (she) might be here forever."

Griner's case has drawn heightened attention amid Russia's war in Ukraine, with relations between Moscow and Washington at their worst point since the Cold War.