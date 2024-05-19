Fans celebrate as Crawley make history at Wembley

Ecstatic fans are celebrating Crawley Town's promotion to League 1 after a stunning play-off final victory at Wembley.

The Sussex side won 2-0 in an entertaining - and at times nail-biting - match against Crewe Alexandra in front of a crowd of 33,341.

It was Crawley’s first ever game at Wembley Stadium and will be a day that will live long in the memory of supporters, thanks to goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly.

The win seals the Red Devils' return to League 1 for the first time since the 2014/15 season and heralds the start of a party for Crawley and its supporters.

Tony Vessey, former Crawley Town captain, told BBC Radio Sussex: “Crawley came from nowhere this season - favourites for relegation in August, to promotion in the play-off final in May.

"A lot of that is down to the manager and the things he instils into the team. I am sure there will be reinforcements too.

“I think they'll be fine in League 1.”

