Fans call for Trey Lance after Jimmy Garoppolo's slow start vs. Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo knows that any personal on-field struggles will result in a chorus of calls for a 49ers quarterback switch. Thus is the life of someone who sits above Trey Lance on the depth chart.

And sure enough, after Garoppolo got off to a rough start Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, there was no shortage of criticism.

Cris Collinsworth lavishing praise on Packers S Alexander for the play. Anti-Jimmy crowd don't wanna hear it. #49ers — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) September 27, 2021

Yeah, not the best decision. And that's not Jimmy G’s game. Packers smell blood... — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) September 27, 2021

Jimmy G stock: plummeting. — Matt Leland (@MattLeland) September 27, 2021

Jimmy is 2/5, 15 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT. If they fall down by 3 scores, they should give Lance a shot. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) September 27, 2021

The Trey Lance era is coming soon.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 27, 2021

After achieving just one first down on San Francisco's first two offensive drives, Garoppolo threw an interception on the first play of the 49ers' third drive. Luckily, the defense bailed him out, coming up with a huge fourth-down stop to force a turnover on downs.

Garoppolo put together a few completions on the fourth drive, which culminated in a punt from midfield. He got another chance before halftime thanks to a 68-yard kickoff return from Trent Cannon, and ultimately got the 49ers down to the 1-yard line. However, after three incompletions, Garoppolo was replaced by Lance with just three seconds remaining in the half. Lance promptly ran it in for the score, pulling the 49ers within 17-7.

Trey Lance follows Trent Williams’ MASSIVE block for the TD 👊pic.twitter.com/khMFDdcvJi — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2021

Garoppolo started under center in the second half, as Kyle Shanahan told NBC's Michele Tafoya at halftime that Lace's insertion on fourth down was just the "right moment for that play call."

