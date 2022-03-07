Fans brawl at San Jose Sharks game

Reuters Videos
STORY: Is this the future of agriculture in arid Jordan?LOCATION: JERASH, JORDANFaisal farm is reducing water usage with different farming methods1. Hydroponics2. Aeroponics (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MANAGER OF FAISAL FARM, BAHJAT SAWALMEH, SAYING:“Jordan is considered one of the poorest countries in terms of water. Therefore, I always advise and encourage the use of hydroponics because it saves 90 percent of water compared to traditional farming.”Jordan’s agriculture sector consumes 52% of the country’s water resources Water experts have called for tougher regulations on types of crops grownand widened use of water conservation systems like these“Aeroponics is a new system that we experimented with in Jordan. It is an aerial system that is based on mist.”“The second system uses volcanic tuff as an alternative to soil. All of the systems used here save water.”