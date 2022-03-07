Fans brawl at San Jose Sharks game

Associated Press

Juuse Saros made 20 saves for his third shutout of the season, Matt Duchene scored twice and the Nashville Predators handed San Jose its most lopsided shutout loss at the Shark Tank with an 8-0 win Saturday night. Michael McCarron had two goals and two assists, Matt Luff had two goals and an assist, and Philip Tomasino had three assists as the fourth line combined for 10 points. “I thought we were hard on pucks all night,” Tomasino said of his line.