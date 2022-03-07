Fans brawl at San Jose Sharks game

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Jose Sharks
    San Jose Sharks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Spectators were fighting in the stands at a game between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators in the SAP Center on March 5, 2022.

Recommended Stories