Fans brand Jonnie Irwin ‘amazing’ as he shares update amid cancer battle (Instagram/Jonnie Irwin)

Former A Place in the Sun presenter Jonnie Irwin has been praised by fans after he shared a sun-soaked update on Sunday.

The 49-year-old announced last November that he could only have “months to live” after lung cancer spread to his brain and became terminal.

Since then, he’s been documenting his health battle on social media and recently revealed how he had been availing of palliative care.

However, Irwin’s latest Instagram update was a lot more positive as he shared a beaming selfie of himself lying on a bean bag in the sunshine.

In the snap, the Channel 4 star sported a deep blush-coloured jumper and sunglasses as he made the most of the UK heatwave.

Captioning the shot, he penned: “Sun is out at last so we can finally enjoy our @armadillosun bean bags. Aaaand relax…”.

The photo attracted much attention from his 212,000 followers, who commented in their droves about how “amazing” he was looking.

One follower wrote beneath his photo: “It’s lovely to see him looking well.”

“You are looking amazing,” another penned. “I mean… you always look good. But in recent days you have looked happy and energised.”

A third added: “Such an inspiration, you really look good at the moment, I hope you’re feeling good too.”

While another wrote: “Looking good, Jonnie! Enjoy the sun and beanbags.”

His social media update comes after Irwin recently revealed that he and his family enjoyed an “incredible” getaway together amid his cancer battle.

The TV presenter took to Instagram to share a series of snaps and videos of himself, wife Jessica Holmes and their three sons Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac, visiting Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

One playful image saw him and the boys hiding in a dinosaur egg and striking animal poses.

“Just back from an incredible couple of days and a night at Yorkshire Wildlife Park,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

“Really well thought-out for families with the animals, ranger talks, live shows and on site accom. I’d definitely recommend the trip for families as it was one of the most fun weekends we’ve done and the boys were constantly engaged.

“Lots of space. Top marks to all the staff and WildLife Foundation who create a great experience for everyone. We’ll be back!” he vowed as he signed off.