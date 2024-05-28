Are fans of the Boston Celtics playing into the national media’s hands by reacting to bad takes?

Are fans of the Boston Celtics playing into the national media’s hands by reacting to bad takes? By now, most fans of the storied ball club have seen the sort we’re talking about — carefully crafted hot takes designed to cause a spike in fan reaction that, while nonsense, seem very effective at their intended purpose.

So is griping about them actually counterproductive for those of us who would prefer our Celtics media landscape to be free of garbage takes? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, explored the concept on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say on the topic after Boston’s Game 3 win.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire