How are fans of the Boston Celtics feeling about a return to the Eastern Conference finals?

How are fans of the Boston Celtics feeling about a return to the Eastern Conference finals? After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Celtics await the winner of the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers East semis series.

Are the Celtics ready for the next round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs? Do they need the Knicks – Pacers series to go to 7 games to give Boston a chance to rest and star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis a chance to heal from his strained right soleus? And which of the two potential opponents in the next round might give Boston fits?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, dug into the mailbag to see how Celtics fans feel about everything from the Cavs to the next round of the playoffs. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire