Fans blast the NFL over slippery field conditions in Super Bowl LVII

Nicholas Schwartz
After multiple Kansas City Chiefs players suffered injuries in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Andy Reid said issues with the field surface played a factor in his players getting hurt.

While the field used in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII wasn’t the same as the one used in the season opener, the constant sight of players losing their footing and slipping to the ground quickly became one of the biggest storylines of the game.

The sod used for the game was a major investment at a cost of $800k, and the process of growing the grass began 18 months ago.

Despite all the technology and care used to perfect the field for the most important game of the year, the surface seemed to be a nightmare for players throughout the game. Several Eagles players changed their cleats, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

At the start of halftime, Fox’s Terry Bradshaw brought up field, criticizing the NFL for painting so much of the surface.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about the field at State Farm Stadium:

