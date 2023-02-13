Fans blast the NFL over slippery field conditions in Super Bowl LVII

After multiple Kansas City Chiefs players suffered injuries in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Andy Reid said issues with the field surface played a factor in his players getting hurt.

While the field used in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII wasn’t the same as the one used in the season opener, the constant sight of players losing their footing and slipping to the ground quickly became one of the biggest storylines of the game.

The sod used for the game was a major investment at a cost of $800k, and the process of growing the grass began 18 months ago.

Despite all the technology and care used to perfect the field for the most important game of the year, the surface seemed to be a nightmare for players throughout the game. Several Eagles players changed their cleats, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

At the start of halftime, Fox’s Terry Bradshaw brought up field, criticizing the NFL for painting so much of the surface.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about the field at State Farm Stadium:

The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for tonight's field at the Super Bowl. The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix. It was installed two weeks ago, and the field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine. Total cost = $800,000 pic.twitter.com/Um8zZala2O — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 12, 2023

This playing surface is just a mess. These players deserve so much better. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 13, 2023

Compilation of players slipping on a $800,000 field pic.twitter.com/AQ8LuiR7jI — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 13, 2023

It seems to be equal opportunity but it is annoying that the NFL provided a crazy slippery field for the most important football game of the year. — Marxist-Waldmanist ☭ (@cboogie713) February 13, 2023

The field for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/lpDyJqNhzu — Mordy (@MordyMilgraum) February 13, 2023

It’s downright embarrassing that this is the field surface for the Super Bowl. Both teams slipping all over the place — The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) February 13, 2023

Guys can’t even celebrate a TD without falling down. What an embarrassment of a field for a Super Bowl. The NFL should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/ObTrtuYwwa — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) February 13, 2023

Desert. Warm during the day. Cools down rapidly. Creating moisture on the field Especially with the roof open. Same problem in Las Vegas with grass outside/inside https://t.co/kTmLt5LUL6 — Booger (@ESPNBooger) February 13, 2023

This field is absolute trash. The NFL should be absolutely embarrassed — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) February 13, 2023

Field is a damn joke, both teams slipping all over the place!!! Come on @NFL — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) February 13, 2023

Jake Elliott almost blew his ankle out tryna kick the ball that field turf is dangerous — 𝓚𝓔𝓔𝓩𝓨 🐐 (@vibewitkeezy) February 13, 2023

This field is bad. Jake Elliott slips on the kickoff. pic.twitter.com/6Xhf54oteR — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) February 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire