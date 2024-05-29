The fans behind the game – JUCO

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction has hosted JUCO since 1959 – about 60 years. It’s an event where the best college teams face off in a fight for the title.

People of all ages and all walks of life fill the stands, coming together for one great thing – American baseball.

Most fans come yearly, but some have come for decades, and some like JUCO enough to work for it.

What else keeps fans coming back? Fans tell WesternSlopeNow that seeing the new teams, joining in with the community, and family ties are just some of the reasons.

Changes over the decades have shaped the game into what it is now – this year’s big change is the time clock, giving two minutes to pitchers to warm up, and only 20 seconds to pitch the ball.

Some fans, like Malakai and Jackson, don’t just watch for fun – they watch to learn.

JUCO – a league bringing both players and fans together from all walks of life, simply having a ball.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.