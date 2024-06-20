Fans beat the heat at CITYPARK Block Party, game

ST. LOUIS – The crowd’s energy was rising just as quickly as the heat at the CITYPARK Block Party Wednesday.

Fans of all ages gathered for games and DJ Chris Brown to set the tone for City SC’s match against Colorado Rapids, but the high temperatures didn’t stop fans from supporting their favorite team.

Pat Walsh and Alan Skorepa both made sure to hydrate days leading up to the event. However, some fans didn’t sacrifice spirit for comfort, continuing to sport their long-sleeve jerseys and scarves.

City SC’s fans loyalty is never a question, as many, like Scott Eouge, stick around for the entire match, regardless of weather.

“It’s a great game to watch at home, but you can’t beat it live… it’s a great experience and it’s gonna get cooler as the night goes on,” Eouge said.

Free water stations were outside the stadium, with 20 more inside CITYPARK. Cooling fans are also throughout the main and upper concourses, helping keep fans comfortable and safe.

Team members at CITYPARK are stationed throughout the campus to help guests in case of emergencies, wearing grey shirts to stand out in the crowd.

