Fans attending Dallas Cowboys training camp in Frisco must first fill out COVID form

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting fans for training camp practices at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco.

Fans can attend four practices during training camp, beginning with Cowboys Night on Aug. 16. Festivities begin in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at 4 p.m. with a live DJ, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more.

Admission and parking are free.

Opening Ceremonies begin at 5:15 p.m. on the field at Ford Center, which will include a welcome address from Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Practice is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The practice will be broadcast on TXA21, DallasCowboys.com and Cowboys Now with hosts Drew Pearson and Bill Jones, along with appearances by Dallas Cowboys Media personalities.

No player autographs will be available because of COVID-19 pandemic protocols. Fans attending training camp are required to complete the Cowboys fan policy form. QR codes will be available to complete form at the venue, or you can fill it out in advance by going to this site.

Fans are not allowed to attend practice is they have COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms, or know they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. The Cowboys are urging fans who feel sick to stay home.

For more details visit the official Star in Frisco site.

Cowboys training camp practices open to fans

6 p.m. Aug. 16 (Festivities begin 4 p.m.)



10:15 a.m. Aug. 20



11:15 a.m. Aug. 27



10:15 a.m. Aug. 28