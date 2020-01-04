Fann: "If there’s any team equipped to win three games on the road, it's the Seahawks"

The Seahawks are flying east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at 1pm on NBC.

It will be the second meeting between the two teams. The Seahawks won the first game in Week 12 at the Linc, 17-9. Seattle failed to win their division after last Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and are forced to play on the road throughout the playoffs.

"If there's any team that is equipped to go win three games on the road, it is the Seahawks," NBC Sports NW Seahawks Insider Joe Fann said on the Talkin' Seahawks podcast. "It would be improbable, but it wouldn't be impossible given the mental toughness of this team."

The Seahawks have lost three of their last four games while the Eagles went 4-0 in the same stretch and won the NFC East with a 9-7 record.

NBCS Eagles Insider Dave Zangaro joined Joe on the podcast to preview the Sunday Night Football match-up.

"They've shown me a lot over the last month," Zangaro said of the Eagles. "They've kind of re-invented this offense… There's something to the idea that these guys are just hungry. They're out there making plays. They're acting like they belong. It's been a fun month to see how this thing turned around."

"It's almost poetic," Joe Fann added about the Seattle-Philly match-up. The Seahawks once hosted a playoff game against the Saints after winning their division while going 7-9. Now, they go on the road to face a team with a worse record than them.

Still, despite Seattle's better record, the two teams seem very similar. They both play a lot of close games, they're both banged up.

Some people are even calling this game the "Infirmary Bowl."

Seattle's injuries are vast and well known. Running backs CJ Prosise, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are all on IR. Will Dissly, Justin Britt, Ethan Pocic and Cedric Thompson are on IR, too. Josh Gordon remains suspended.

For the Eagles, Miles Sanders will play despite his ankle injury. Zach Ertz has a fractured rib and a lacerated kidney. His status remains uncertain. The Eagles have been without Lane Johnson for the past three games with a high ankle sprain. He's also out.

Per sources: Lane Johnson is out for tomorrow ... if eagles get by Seattle ... it's believed he will be ready for the next opponent.... — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) January 4, 2020

OL Brandon Brooks is done for the season, too.

Joe and Dave conclude the Talkin' Seahawks podcast with predictions for the game.

