Fann Mail: Why Seahawks games are like Marvel movies for Seattle fans

The Seahawks have reached the bye week, which means you get a one-week break of football-induced cardiac arrest. Seattle is 5-0 after a thrilling, largely inexplicable win against the Vikings on “Sunday Night Football.”

This week’s mailbag focuses on how Seattle got to this point as well as why there’s reason to believe the best is yet to come for the Seahawks. Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

How much can our defense improve throughout the season? — Dale (@MakoD) October 13, 2020

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with finding reasons for optimism regarding the Seahawks defense rather than going the doom and gloom route. That’s especially true when there are a few silver linings readily available.

Let’s start with the pass rush (I covered this in “Overreaction Monday” as well). Despite having just nine sacks through five games, there are other metrics that indicate Seattle’s pass rush has been better than that sack count. Per Pro Football Reference, the Seahawks lead the NFL with 20 quarterback knockdowns and rank fifth with 46 pressures. The sacks should start coming more frequently, whether it’s due to finishing plays, Jamal Adams’ return or merely positive regression.

The secondary, in my opinion, is the far greater concern. The Seahawks are on pace to give up nearly 7,500 total yards this season, which would be the most in NFL history. That’s mostly because Seattle’s pass defense has been abhorrent. I don’t have a stat for you to make you feel better about the suboptimal play other than the notion that it’s fair to expect good players to play better. Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Shaquill Griffin are all proven players. All three have been underwhelming to a degree.

I think part of the issue are the growing pains that come with incorporating a guy like Adams. He’s a special player, no doubt, but Seattle has never had a chess piece quite like him on defense. He blitzes more than any safety the Seahawks have had in the past which, while exciting because he’s a talented pass rusher, leaves holes in the secondary. Seattle hasn’t done a good enough job of filling those gaps when the blitz doesn’t get home. That should tighten up as the season goes along.

Beyond that, all three of the aforementioned defensive backs simply need to win more 1-on-1 matchups. Seattle has done a better job limiting explosive pass plays allowed the last two weeks. That was step one. But there’s still a long way to go for that group as a whole.

With the bye week, is the Seahawks facility closed down? How do you think the players will do during the bye week to make sure they don't get exposed to COVID-19? — HolliWinters (@HolliWinters) October 13, 2020

Pete Carroll made it very clear that players need to stay laser focused on following the team-issued COVID-19 protocols. Players won’t be allowed to leave the area and daily testing will still be taking place. But with more free time on their hands, it is possible that boredom leads to a few poor decisions. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen and that the Seahawks can continue their positive momentum they’ve built when it comes to dealing with the virus. I can promise you that Carroll will be anxious about this topic the entire week.

Is Ethan Pocic playing better than Britt? Looks like it. I think they had the PFF ratings on the screen at the beginning of the last game and i could have sworn i saw the #5 out of whatever the total # of players/centers.. Curious where he ranks. — Dan Riggs (@DanRiggs12) October 13, 2020

Ethan Pocic has been an incredible story this season. Finally healthy, Pocic has shed his bust label as an underwhelming second-round pick in 2017. He’s been a huge reason why the Seahawks offensive line has far exceeded expectations.

From a Pro Football Focus standpoint, Pocic has a 69.1 overall grade on the season. His best single game grade was 74.5 in Week 4 against the Dolphins. However, he is enjoying a three-game stretch with a pass blocking grade of at least 81.9.

By comparison, Justin Britt had a 62.0 grade in eight games last season.

Pocic has been an absolute revelation for the Seahawks, and he could be their long-term answer at center.

