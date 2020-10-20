Fann Mail: Why Seahawks fans should temper their expectations for the trade deadline

Fann Mail: Why fans should temper their expectations for the trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s mailbag time. I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend without stressing over a Seahawks game. That anxiety will assuredly return this Sunday when Seattle visits the Cardinals in the team’s first divisional matchup of the 2020 season.

Thanks, as always, to those who sent in questions.

Any possibilty of Schneider trades with only 5 picks in 2021 draft? — Dylan Hunton (@Hunton1111) October 20, 2020

The fact that Seattle has just five draft choices in 2021 and about $4 million in current cap space should have Seahawks fans tempering their expectations for the upcoming trade deadline on Nov. 3. John Schneider would have to get wowed by an offer in order to give up one of those five selections. Adding a big-money player or someone expecting big money after the season seems unlikely given the Seahawks still have to pay Jamal Adams, Shaquill Griffin and others next offseason. Seattle’s purse strings will be tight.

That means any deal would have to be for a cheap veteran on an expiring contract. That sounds doable, but that player would also have to be a clear improvement over who is already on the roster as well as other free agent options. Is it possible that something like the Quandre Diggs deal comes up unexpectedly? Maybe. But I wouldn’t bank on the Seahawks doing anything major at the deadline.

Originally I thought that Jarran Reed wasn't worth the money that we paid him. However, after our last game I believe that he is about to return to his 2018 form. — Josiah Peterson (@Mvpeterson17) October 20, 2020

Jarran Reed underwhelmed in the first four games of the season before having a standout performance against the Vikings in Week 5. His four tackles and one tackle for loss don’t fully illustrate how disruptive he was throughout that win against Minnesota.

Pete Carroll seemed to agree that it was his best game of the season. Carroll shared that Reed spoke to the defense the Saturday night prior to the game in an effort to hype the group up and urge the need for improvement. As all good leaders understand, calling others out is also a way to call yourself out. Reed rose to the occasion against Minnesota and will need to continue that level of play for the remainder of the season. Doing so might not mean he gets back to being a double-digit sack guy as he was in 2018, but it would be a significant step forward from the 2019 version of himself.

How do you feel about Rashaad Penny as a player? A lot of Hawks fans don't like him but he's my favorite player. — Chedd (@Milan28896373) October 20, 2020

I don’t think it’s that fans don’t like Rashaad Penny. Most people understand it’s not his fault that Seattle used a first-round pick on him. But the frustration is understandable when the production hasn’t matched the draft capital it cost to acquire him.

Personally, I appreciated Penny’s candor and accountability last season when he admitted that he didn’t take care of his body to the degree required by a professional athlete. Upon making some lifestyle changes, his added burst was evident toward the end of last season, and you could tell that his confidence was growing after back-to-back big games against the Eagles and Vikings. Penny seemed like he’d turned the corner prior to his untimely ACL tear.

The hope is that he’ll pick up where he left off when he returns later this season. If he does, that might keep Seattle from shelling out a top-dollar contract to keep Chris Carson next year. Penny should be of the mindset that the Seahawks backfield is his to lead in 2021.

How do u feel about the Cardinals after they destroyed the cowboys — 🎃Spooky_Galaxy🎃 (@SpookyGalaxyFNM) October 20, 2020

I think every Seahawks fan should be wary of the Cardinals after what Arizona did to Seattle in Week 16 last year. The Seahawks couldn’t stop Kyler Murray in the embarrassing, 27-13, home loss. Now Murray is thriving in his second season and has DeAndre Hopkins at his disposal.

That said, the Cardinals rout of the Cowboys on Monday night doesn’t change a whole lot. Dallas struggled mightily while Dak Prescott was healthy, and so it made sense for them to be completely inept without him.

I anticipate Sunday’s contest between the Seahawks and Cardinals to be a nail-biter regardless. A win would provide huge momentum for Seattle before a Week 8 bout against the 49ers.

Top 5 Svelte Seahawks — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) October 20, 2020

“Svelte” is the word of the week after Pete Carroll used that adjective in jest to describe Damon “Snacks” Harrison’s current physical shape. While the 350-pound Harrison doesn’t quite have a chiseled physique, there are several players who fit the bill. Here are the top five svelte Seahawks.

1. DK Metcalf

(significant gap)

2. Bobby Wagner

3. Duane Brown

4. Jamal Adams

5. Chris Carson