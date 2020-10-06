Fann Mail: Why there’s no sense in rushing Jamal Adams, others back from injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s time for this week’s Seahawks mailbag, and with Seattle being 4-0, we have the opportunity to have some pretty fun conversations. There has been so much good through the first quarter of the season and any critique or criticism is through the lens of what it will take to win a Super Bowl.

That is to say that there are some serious champagne problems in the Pacific Northwest, which is always a beautiful thing for a fanbase. With that, let’s dive it. Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

(note: If you missed it, we launched a new weekly series called “overreaction Monday” that you might also enjoy.)

Would you agree that the Seahawks need to pursue a free agent pass rusher? And if so, who? — Josiah Peterson (@Mvpeterson17) October 6, 2020

This continues to be the burning question. The Seahawks have gotten by with a mediocre pass rush thus far. The logic screams, “Go sign somebody!” And that may still be the best course of action. But clearly Seattle doesn’t view Clay Matthews or other free agent options as a clear-cut improvement over guys like Damontre Moore, Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin.

The Seahawks may be right in that belief, however, I’m of the thought that it couldn’t hurt to kick the tires on a more proven veteran. I think the reality that Seahawks fans need to accept is that no matter which course of action Seattle chooses, this is a team that will have a mediocre-at-best pass rush.

Seattle currently ranks 27th with just six sacks through four games, but missed opportunities have also plagued this team as the Seahawks rank 20th in pressure percentage (20.5%). That’s a higher percentage than the Bills, Cardinals, Packers and Saints, all teams that have double digit sacks.

So while I understand (and agree with) the sentiment of needing to add another player, there’s reason to believe that Seattle’s pass rush has been a bit better than what the team’s meager sack total would suggest.

One final thought on this: Who knows if the Seahawks will ever get Darrell Taylor into the lineup this season, but the second-round pick is probably Seattle’s best hope for reinforcements.

Do you think Seattle could use B.J. Finney as trade bait for a Defensive Lineman? — Justus (@JustusCrowder) October 6, 2020

B.J. Finney wasn’t able to win the Seahawks starting center job, and he’s behind Jamarco Jones and Jordan Simmons on the depth chart at both guard spots. So I’m fairly certain that no team would be willing to give up anything of value for a player owed $4.5 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. This one is going to have to be chalked up to a misfire in free agency.

An optimist would say that everyone should be looking at this from the standpoint of Ethan Pocic emerging and winning the job, rather than Finney being a disappointment. In reality, both things are true.

If Seahawks go into their bye at 5-0 when do you see their first loss coming — Steve Olvera (@steveo6924) October 6, 2020

This is a great question because I do think the Seahawks should beat the Vikings in Week 5. My gut says Seattle’s first loss comes on the road against the Cardinals coming out of the bye in Week 7. Arizona has looked awfully pedestrian the last two weeks, and Seattle should be as close to full strength as possible going into that matchup.

However, I can still see Kyler Murray torching Seattle’s defense, just as he did in Week 16 a year ago. The Seahawks had no answer for Murray in what was one of the team’s uglier home losses in recent memory (Arizona won that game, 27-13). So I’ll stick with that as their first loss.

The Seahawks will be in a great spot if they can beat the Vikings in Week 5 and then find a way to go 3-2 over a brutal stretch from Weeks 7-11 against the Cardinals (x2), 49ers, Bills and Rams. That would put Seattle at 8-2 before a four-game run against the Eagles, Giants, Jets and Washington.

Why is it taking so long for Gordon to be reinstated? — Ray (@Kitka11R) October 6, 2020

I wish I had the answer to this question. Pete Carroll has repeatedly told reporters that he can’t share anything on the Josh Gordon front. The elongated reinstatement process should count as an added suspension for Gordon. That means if and when the NFL finally decides to reinstate Gordon, he should be allowed to play immediately.

Story continues