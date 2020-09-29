Fann Mail: Why Brian Schottenheimer has the traits to be a successful NFL head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s time for this week’s Seahawks mailbag. There were a number of fantastic questions sent in on Twitter, and I tried to get to as many as possible while keeping the length of this palatable.

Thanks, as always, to those who submitted questions.

With the passing yards being put up against this defense is there a legitimate cause for concern or has the abbreviated camp and no preseason contributed to higher scores and rusty defense? I know our line is bad but it seems like scores are higher leaguewide. — evil sam crane (@CraneEvil) September 29, 2020

There is absolutely cause for concern in Seattle’s secondary, especially given the expectation going into the season that it would be one of the Seahawks greatest strengths. The group has been a complete liability thus far, setting a regrettable record for the most passing yards allowed through three games in NFL history.

The Seahawks have allowed 18 pass plays of 20+ yards and six pass plays of 40+ yards. Both of those numbers lead the league, and by comparison, there are six teams who are yet to allow a single pass play of 40+ yards.

It’s pretty inexplicable given the level of talent in the group. Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are all proven commodities. So why has it been so bad? Griffin said it’s a mix of busted coverages and just flat getting beat 1-on-1. Coaching plays a part in it as well, but the Seahawks didn’t overhaul their scheme from one year to the next. Part of it could be that Adams is blitzing so much, but again, that’s no excuse for the number of explosive plays Seattle has allowed. Seattle desperately needs improvements from its entire back seven when it comes to pass defense.

Is there any correlation with the offense quick successful drives leading to the defense being on the field more often and longer through out the game and possibly having stamina issues leading to these gaudy numbers against the defense? — Eric Vrublevskiy (@Vrublevskiy) September 29, 2020

I don’t buy into this narrative at all. The Seahawks have won the time of possession battle in all three games so far. Beyond that, it’s not like the defense is habitually having to grind out long drives. The group’s biggest bugaboo has been the big play, as noted above. Two of Dallas’ touchdown drives lasted less than 50 seconds and spanned at least 75 yards. That has nothing to do with fatigue.

Who do you see getting waived if they sign Snacks and sign Sheem to the roster rather than just bringing up from PS — Kraken Man (@Ammo461Fla) September 29, 2020

Pete Carroll confirmed that Shaquem Griffin would play again in Week 4 against the Dolphins. “He earned it,” Carroll said on Monday. He did indeed. Griffin had a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a tackle for loss against Dallas. He was all over the field on the Cowboys final drive of the game.

Seattle can't flex him up from the practice squad for game day two weeks in a row, per the new CBA rules. That mans he'll need to be given an active roster spot this week instead. The Seahawks currently have two open roster spot, one that was vacated by Rasheem Green moving to IR and another from waiving D'Andre Walker on Tuesday. It’s also possible that Quinton Dunbar (knee) and/or Jordyn Brooks (knee) goes on IR this week as well. The moral of the story is that it shouldn’t be a problem finding space for Griffin.

What are the chances that Seattle acquires another piece on defense, pass rusher or otherwise? — Lane Smith (@lanevanilla) September 29, 2020

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison and defensive back Damarious Randall are making a visit to Seattle this week. They are the only ones reported for an official visit thus far. Given the injuries and overall struggles on the Seahawks defense, it does seem inevitable that the team will need to bring in outside reinforcements at some point. For now, though, Seattle continues to roll with what they’ve got. If Ryan Neal, Ugo Amadi, Alton Robinson and Shaquem Griffin can continue to play well, maybe the Seahawks are right in thinking the best answers are the in-house options.

thoughts on the seahawks OL? how much better than last year? — jamal adams stan account (like and follow limit) (@JamalAdamsSzn) September 29, 2020

