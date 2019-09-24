Fann Mail: Time to give Seahawks rookie Marquise Blair a shot at free safety?

The Seattle Seahawks, as Pete Carroll said it Monday, will now have to learn some lessons the hard way. They won despite a bevy of self-inflicted wounds in Weeks 1 and 2 but put themselves in an insurmountable hole in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

From coaching miscues to turnovers to costly penalties, the Seahawks have a lot to clean up moving forward. This week's mailbag takes a look at what has taken place thus far, and what potential lineup changes could be coming. As always, thanks to all who asked questions.

Will blair get a chance to start at FS yet he honestly cant do any worse then hill or tedric — Bryce Coutts (@BryceCoutts) September 24, 2019

There's a large contingent of Seahawks fans clamoring to see second-round pick Marquise Blair get a shot. It's understandable, Blair is an exciting rookie with an imposing skill set. Beyond that, none of Seattle's safeties have been exceptional thus far.

I do think Blair deserves a chance to play, but I also don't think it's time to make that switch. The last thing Seattle needs is a revolving door at free safety. The Seahawks can't give up on Tedric Thompson just yet, even though he played poorly in Week 1. Thompson entered the season as the team's starter, and you can't get into the habit of writing players off after one bad game. The same goes for Lano Hill.

When Seattle finally decides to go with Blair, it needs to be a permanent decision. Rookies have growing pains, and the Seahawks have to be willing to ride those ups and downs with Blair. Fans remember the two big hits against the Broncos in the preseason, but Blair also had a few egregious missed assignments as well. He's likely still playing catch-up a bit following his back injury in August.

While Pete mentioned regrets about going on it on 4th down, are there any indications that the offense will turn to a more aggresive gameplan? — luke (@pukelauly) September 24, 2019

The fact that Pete Carroll regrets going for it on fourth down so much against the Saints only confirms that Seattle isn't about to change its conservative tendencies. It just isn't in the team's DNA. Carroll was visibly bent out of shape about what he viewed as himself "trying too hard."

What's wild to me is that for all that went wrong against the Saints, I'm not sure anybody has faulted Carroll for going for it on fourth down four times. The execution was the issue, not the decisions. If anything, people may have been hopeful that this was Seattle turning a new leaf and embracing a more aggressive approach. Not so much. If Carroll could do it all over again, Seattle probably would have punted a few more times and opted to play the field position game.

Is there something wrong with Dickson? His punts just seem.....off — Jack Burton (@Burton33Jack) September 24, 2019

Speaking of punting, Dickson's 41.3-yard average in Week 3 was out of character for him. Carroll wasn't shy about noting Dickson's subpar game, either.

"Mike didn't have a good game for him. To have 41, that's not the kind of average he normally gets," Carroll said. "Not as consistent in this game as he has been."

Dickson's 46.6 average through three games is towards the middle of the pack in the NFL. So are his five punts inside the 20. Fans were spoiled by his All-Pro season as a rookie. Dickson's numbers haven't been stellar so far in 2019, but they haven't been bad enough to be panicking about the second-year punter.

Why wasnt Metcalf used more? Seemed like he was the odd man out — Ⓜ!KΞ Leishman (@Mike_Leishman) September 24, 2019

Metcalf wasn't necessarily used any more or less in Week 3 than he was during the first two games of the season. He played 71-of-84 offensive snaps against the Saints and drew six targets. His efficiency will be limited given his limited route tree, and he isn't going to be a player who will catch 10 passes in a game like Tyler Lockett. Wilson will continue to take a few shots downfield for Metcalf each week. Some games they'll connect on those and in others they won't.

Will Seahawks ever use Shaquem like he was in college to rush the passer ? If they don't - how can they keep him on team and keep his brother happy — chuck warner (@chucko24) September 24, 2019

Shaquem Griffin (6-foot, 227 pounds) isn't built to be an NFL-caliber edge rusher. He provides depth at SAM linebacker, but his real value is on special teams. That's the only reason he was able to keep a roster spot this season. But there will come a time where they need Griffin's roster spot. Maybe it's next year. Maybe it's the year after. The Griffin brothers know the NFL is a business, and I can't imagine Shaquill causing a stir if and when the Seahawks let go of Shaquem.

