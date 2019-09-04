Fann Mail: Stat projections and predictions for Seahawks opener vs. Bengals

We're just days away from kickoff to the Seattle Seahawks 2019 regular season. A depleted Cincinnati Bengals team will visit the Emerald City in what should be an easy victory for the Seahawks to open the year.

Our first mailbag of the regular season is loaded with good questions, and I tried to get to as many of them as possible. Thanks to everyone who participated.

You do you think has a better year Ziggy or Jadevon? — Jeff (@ChaOsR3igns) September 3, 2019

There are far more questions surrounding Ezekiel Ansah than Jadeveon Clowney. He's four seasons removed from his lone Pro Bowl appearance, and he's struggled with health and consistency. He's only got one season with an approximate value (AV) of 10 or more according to Pro Football Reference (Clowney has three). Who knows what the Seahawks can truly expect from Ansah as he's coming off of his season-ending shoulder injury. He'll have two weeks of practice under his belt going into the opener which is a positive. I think the upside is tremendous, but there's also a low floor with Ansah as well.

Clowney is a dominant run defender for an edge player and has more of a capability to move around the defensive line as a true three-down player. He referenced his desire to gain some weight which should help him in that regard. He's a Pro Bowl three years running, and his first season in the NFC should yield similar results.

Will metcalf be on a snap count — Addison (@Elkoholic08) September 3, 2019

DK Metcalf is a wildcard this weekend. He appears healthy and ready to make his NFL debut, but I still wouldn't be surprised to see the Seahawks ease him in. I think he'll be used in specific spots without being on a hard snap count. Expect to see Russell Wilson take a few deep shots for Metcalf and to look his way in the red zone.

How many snaps do you expect John Ursua to have? — John Ursua's #1 Fan (@starwarsnerd75) September 3, 2019

I don't see John Ursua having a huge role out of the gates. Maybe 10-15 snaps – 20 tops. I do think he'll play ahead of Gary Jennings and at least be active in Week 1.

Who will be Safeties starters ? — Seahawks Brasil (@SeahawksBrasil) September 3, 2019

Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson have held onto their starting roles. Marquise Blair could potentially unseat Thompson at some point if he can get healthy and continue to progress.

How well do you see the Secondary progressing this year? Will Griffin & Flowers make strides with an improved front 7 providing some extra pressure this season? — My Dogs Are Better Than You (@Murphy08Mac) September 3, 2019

Continuing with the theme of defensive backs, I think the Seahawks secondary is arguably the biggest "winner" of the Clowney trade. Seattle's starting secondary had just six combined interceptions in 2018. They should have plenty of opportunities for takeaways if the front seven lives up to expectations.

How many touches will Chris Carson get & is he the primary pass catcher as well? — Tony Nguyen (@toneski206) September 4, 2019

I think Chris Carson will see 20 touches – 16 carries and four receptions. It could be more, too, if the Seahawks establish a comfortable first-half lead.

Who is the number 3 wr? — Alex (@aco348) September 3, 2019

Assuming Metcalf is active and good to go, Jaron Brown will be the No. 3. It will be David Moore once his shoulder gets healthy.

Who do you see become the regular nickel corner Joe? — Jay (@AFC_Elite) September 3, 2019

It sounds like recently acquired Parry Nickerson will get a chance to start at nickel. Seattle acquired Nickerson from the Jets on Saturday just before the roster deadline. Akeem King might see time there against tight ends or bigger slot receivers.

Reasonable stat line projection for DK would be______? — EJ Junior (@BuzzsawEJ) September 3, 2019

It's hard to predict Metcalf's stat line for Week 1 given his uncertain role. For the season, I think I'd go into the ballpark of what Courtland Sutton posted last year. Let's go with 45 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns.

Gary Jennings Jr. Will he get any meaningful time this year? — Phil Minasian // DynastyHotTakes (@dynastyhottakes) September 3, 2019

I don't see Jennings having a role unless the Seahawks suffer several injuries. I think he'll be a gameday inactive for much, if not all of the season.

What are your feelings on releasing a high performing Calitro but keeping a under performing Gary Jennings? — alex adams (@Hawks12th) September 3, 2019

It's not surprising given Seattle's depth at linebacker and the fact Jennings was a fourth-round pick. It would have been far too soon to give up on the rookie wideout.

Score prediction? — Sean Haschak (@SeanHaschak) September 3, 2019

It should be the Seahawks winning in a landslide. I'll go with 27-13, Seattle.

What's the Seahawk's record going into week 4? — Steve ⚾️🏈🍺😎 (@steveo6924) September 3, 2019

The floor is 2-2 with wins against Cincinnati and the Arizona Cardinals. There's no reason why Seattle can't split the games against Pittsburgh on the road or New Orleans at home to go 3-1 through the first quarter of the season.

