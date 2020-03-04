Fann Mail: Setting expectations as Seahawks approach free agency

Now that the NFL Combine is in the rearview mirror, free agency is right around the corner. The new league year begins on March 18, and that's when teams can officially sign new players. However, there's a 48-hour negotiation window that begins on March 16. That's when you'll begin to hear about the mega deals being handed out across the NFL.

Will the Seahawks be a team that dishes out one of those top-dollar contracts? Let's discuss in this week's mailbag.

Do you think we will resign clowney? Or will we go after Vic Beasley or try and trade for yannick? — Michael impellizzeri (@Nbfd0224) March 4, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The more I think about it, the less likely I think it is that the Seahawks re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. I just don't think they're going to be willing to give him a $100 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. That's my guess as to the floor of where negotiations will start.

The reality is that Seattle is in a good place salary cap wise (about $45 million free), but there are still many teams with more cash to burn – 16 in fact. Combine that with the fact that the Seahawks have always been wary of market-setting contracts, and I think it leaves you with a very slim chance that Clowney remains in the Pacific Northwest.

So then what? Seattle will be starting from scratch from a pass rush standpoint outside of Shaquem Griffin, Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier. Jarran Reed is still an option to bring back. But he's not a solution on the edge.

Yannick Ngakoue is expected to be tagged by the Jaguars. He wants out, but it will be expensive for Seattle to pry him away from Jacksonville. It will cost draft capital as well as a hefty contract well north of what the 49ers had to give Dee Ford (5 years, $85 million) after acquiring him from the Chiefs a year ago. I don't see him in the Seahawks plans, either. The same goes for Bud Dupree and Matthew Judon, two other players expected to receive the franchise tag.

Story continues

Everson Griffen is expected to re-sign with the Vikings, per Adam Schefter.

That leaves you with guys like Dante Fowler Jr. (11.5 sacks in 2019), Robert Quinn (11.5 sacks), Jason Pierer-Paul (8.5 sacks), Markus Golden (10 sacks) and Mario Addison (9.5 sacks). Seattle needs to find a way to land one of those names because it gets thin from there with guys like Carl Nassib, Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Jabaal Sheard and Bruce Irvin.

Do you think JS/PC will load up in the draft on the offensive side of the ball and try to sign defensive needs in free agency... or vice verse? — ESTABLISH THE RUN 2.0 (@jyoaee2125) March 4, 2020

I don't think any team approaches the draft or free agency with this mindset. Each team knows which holes they need to fill, and then they figure out where they can find the most value. Seattle's biggest needs are in the trenches, and so I think it's absolutely crucial that the Seahawks find a starter on the offensive line and defensive line in free agency at a bare minimum.

From there it depends who is left on the market. I'm guessing Seattle signs a handful of low-cost veterans to add competition on the roster. Signing one corner to compete with Tre Flowers and a running back to help Chris Carson feel like safe bets to me.

When it comes to the draft, guessing what John Schneider and Pete Carroll will do is damn near impossible. They'll stick to their board which means they'll draft the best players available in their eyes, regardless of whether or not the public deems them positions of need.

How involved is Russell in the scouting of potential draft picks? — Colin Lundstrom (@ColinLundstrom) March 4, 2020

Schneider told us at the Combine last week that Russell Wilson is heavily involved in the pro side of things as a natural recruiter as well as commonly discussing players he'd like to play with. I doubt that influence goes into the draft. It's hard to imagine Wilson grinding tape of top prospects during his offseason. He might have an opinion on a player or two he has a connection with, but I don't think it's anywhere near his level of involvement in free agency.

If you had to choose the best player in #Seahawks history is Russell Wilson anywhere near the Top 10? @bcondotta — kc masterman (@kmasterman) March 4, 2020

Wilson is not only in the top 10, but he's easily inside the top five. So is Bobby Wagner, for that matter. Honestly, I wouldn't argue with you if you said Wilson was already the franchise's No. 1 player of all time.

It's remarkable what he's accomplished in just eight years: six Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl win and a ridiculous list of NFL records.

This would be my top five currently:

1. Steve Largent

2. Walter Jones

3. Russell Wilson

4. Cortez Kennedy

5. Bobby Wagner









By the time it's all said and done, Wilson will unquestionably be No. 1 and will stand as the franchise's GOAT in a similar way that Joe Montana is viewed in San Francisco and Tom Brady is viewed in New England.

If Wills/Wirfs/Becton/Thomas is available after the Dolphins at 18, do you think Seahawks trade up? — Nacho Cervera (@NachoCervera6) March 4, 2020

I don't think any of this year's top offensive tackles will slide outside the top 15. Even if they did, Seattle jumping up 10 spots in the first round feels highly unlikely given the Seahawks seemingly annual trade down/out of the first round all together.

Any chance the Hawks take a flyer on a kicker in the draft ? — chuck warner (@chucko24) March 4, 2020

I don't see this happening either. They might sign one as an UDFA to be a camp leg, but I'd be absolutely shocked if they veered from Jason Myers to open the season.

Fann Mail: Setting expectations as Seahawks approach free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest