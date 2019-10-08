Fann Mail: What will it take for Russell Wilson to win MVP?

It's time for this week's mailbag. The Seattle Seahawks are 4-1 and will play a very beatable Cleveland Browns team that fell to 2-3 following Monday night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Thanks to all who asked questions. We've got a wide variety of topics to cover in this one.

You've had an outside perspective until this season, to most hawks fans it's clear Wilson is a top 3 QB, and granted Mahomes is amazing, but does Wilson get his due nationally? — williambryan (@williamLbryan) October 7, 2019

I put out a poll last week as to where people would rank Russell Wilson among NFL quarterbacks. A whopping 88% put him in their top five. He's also getting tons of love nationally this week. However, there will always be a small contingent of detractors who knock Wilson for his unorthodox style of play. Take this tweet as an example of some bizarre analysis of Wilson's game. Beyond that, his low usage compared to other QBs in today's pass-happy NFL also works against him.

The fact of the matter is that Wilson does so many things that can't be coached. He's got God-given talent, awareness and mindset that make him a true superstar.

What would russ legitimately have to do to win MVP this year (record, TD:INT) — Lowell (@lowelmclaughlin) October 7, 2019

Here's what it will take for Wilson to win his first MVP award.

1. The Seahawks will have to win the NFC West. It's one of, if not the best division in football. Taking the crown back from the Rams while edging the talented 49ers will speak volumes.

2. Patrick Mahomes will have to come back to Earth a bit as he has the last two weeks. If Mahomes surpasses the numbers he put up in 2018 (5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns), he's a lock to win his second-straight MVP award.

3. Voters will have to value Wilson's efficiency. Wilson currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes (12), touchdown percentage (7.7) and quarterback rating (126.3), all while completing a career-best 73.1 percent of his pass attempts. Those are insane numbers despite ranking 20th in pass attempts (156).

Browns offensive line looks terrible. How do you see the Seahawk's pass rush performing on Sunday? — Steve 🎃👻🧟‍♂️ (@steveo6924) October 8, 2019

San Francisco dominated Cleveland's offensive line with four sacks and eight quarterback hits on Monday night. Seattle, while understanding that the Browns should play better at home, has got to be thinking that this will be a huge week for its pass rush. Both Jadeveon Clowney and Pete Carroll are of the belief that the Seahawks are close to turning pressures into sacks. The Browns should be the team that helps Seattle accomplish that goal. Cleveland has allowed 16 sacks this season, eighth-most in the NFL.

Is Ugo Amadi at Free Safety dead? — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 8, 2019

I'd imagine Ugo Amadi is still getting some practice reps at free safety, particularly with the scout team, but he's just too buried on the depth chart to see any game reps at that spot. He's behind Tedric Thompson and Bradley McDougald for sure and likely Marquise Blair and Adrian Colbert as well.

Any thoughts of positions/players they could upgrade at the trade deadline? — Jefé (@elelcooljefe) October 7, 2019

John Schneider is always keeping tabs on who might be available around the NFL. The lone splash move I could see Seattle making would be to acquire Jalen Ramsey. If Jacksonville moves off its stance of wanting to keep the superstar corner, look for the Seahawks to be one of the highest bidders. Seattle's secondary could use the help. Tre Flowers has been solid but unspectacular in Year 2, and Ramsey would be an obvious upgrade. Any time you have the chance to acquire blue-chip talent, it behooves you to do everything in your power to do so.

Who do you think gets released when Reed comes back from suspension? — deryck (@deryck_g1) October 8, 2019

This is a great question as the Seahawks will have to make a roster move prior to next Wednesday's practice. Gary Jennings is the obvious choice given that the Seahawks nearly waived him a few weeks back. There's no need for seven receivers on the active roster, and Jennings has no hope at a role on gamedays this season.

I'm super curious to know how many players improve from a poor first showing, especially first year draftees. Specifically, Blair and Collier but also after seeing how well Jamarco Jones played last week (after sitting a lot of last year). — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) October 8, 2019

To me there's a big difference between a poor first showing and just not getting the opportunities. The fact that L.J. Collier and Marquise Blair won't play much as rookies is a benefit to the Seahawks. Both those guys will get somewhat of a pass going into Year 2. It's a bad look for top draft picks to be buried on the depth chart, but it's still better to not play at all than to play and be unproductive. We won't be able to fully judge Collier, Blair and several other 2019 draft picks until next season it seems.

Any concerning injuries coming out of last Thursday? — Boone The Dutch Shepherd (@BooneDutch) October 8, 2019

D.J. Fluker's hamstring is the only major injury to monitor this week. The Seahawks had a bonus Monday practice, but Seattle wasn't obligated to file an injury report. For that reason, Carroll bypassed that question. We should get an update on Wednesday, but as of now, expect Fluker to miss at least one game.

Who has the advantage heading into Sundays matchup against Cleveland? Seattle off a nail biter at home in long rest or a likely hungry Browns team coming off last night's schellacking from the Niners on a short week — AJ Schofield (@aschofield44) October 8, 2019

The Seahawks have a clear advantage in Week 6 against the Browns. Not only are they well rested and Cleveland is coming off of a short week, but Seattle is the far superior team in general. The Browns offense has been a nightmare apart from Nick Chubb. Freddie Kitchens seems in over his head, and Baker Mayfield has been a mess. Mayfield has just four touchdown passes and eight interceptions through five games. His quarterback rating is a meager 68.5. Don't expect a blowout, but it would be a massive disappointment if the Seahawks lost in Cleveland.

Do DKs targets go up from here on out? With the emergence of Dissly as a go to optiob — The Velour Fog (@ThirdNothing) October 8, 2019

DK Metcalf's role will remain the same. Wilson will take a few deep shots for Metcalf in every game. Some weeks they'll connect, and in others they won't. But Metcalf's presence alone is a benefit to Seattle's offense. He's a threat to take the top off of a defense on every play, and team's must always account for the rookie. So even if his stat line is subpar, the attention he commands should open things up for Tyler Lockett, Will Dissly and other Seahawks pass catchers.

