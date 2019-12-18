Fann Mail: Odds Jadeveon Clowney is with the Seahawks next season

Just two weeks remain in the regular season, and everyone in Seattle is wondering if the Seahawks will give fans the gift of clinching the NFC West and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

There are lots of questions to get to in our weekly mailbag so let's dive right in. Thanks, as always, to those who participated.

Do you believe Clowney will be with us next season? — MAC (@damacloves) December 17, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On one hand, the Seahawks weren't willing to pony up and pay Frank Clark last offseason. Clark ultimately received a five-year, $104 million deal after being traded to the Chiefs. Clowney would command at least that much, if not more.

On the other hand, what would be a reasonable expectation for Seattle's pass rush should they let Clowney walk in free agency? There won't be any other players of his caliber on the open market, and it's unlikely that the Seahawks pull off another blockbuster trade in order to acquire one. Furthermore, all of the top edge players in the 2020 draft will be gone by the time Seattle goes on the clock in the first round.

The Seahawks are projected to have $60 million in cap space in 2020. I think that's more than enough to re-sign Clowney and Jarran Reed, for that matter. In my mind, there is no Option B. Seattle needs to find a way to get it done.

It's important to note that Seattle can't even begin negotiations with Clowney until after the regular season.

Do you see Homer passing Prosise on the depth chart soon? Really want to see Homer more involved. — McKissic is my dad (@SeahawksBurner) December 17, 2019

Story continues

I think this is possible for sure. Everyone has been eager to see what Travis Homer can do, and C.J. Prosise hasn't exactly put a stranglehold on the backup job. Prosise was saved by a fingernail to his cleat against the Panthers. Otherwise, he would have lost his second fumble of the season on just 19 carries. Prosise's versatility in the passing game, I'm assuming, is what is keeping him ahead of Homer on the depth chart, but that might change soon.

Ultimately, I don't think it matters a ton because Chris Carson will remain Seattle's bell cow running back for the remainder of the season.

What do you think will be the Seahawks Achilles heel in the playoffs that could cause the Seahawks to lose in the playoffs? — Blaine Jewett (@PassItToGordon) December 17, 2019

Seattle is 10-1 in one-score games, as defined by a margin of eight points or less. That's not only a remarkable record in such games, but it's also just a ridiculous number of close games in general. That's not common for a Super Bowl contender. The Seahawks are just the second team in NFL history to win 10 such games in a single season.

But when you let teams hang around, as Seattle has all season, you're just asking for a bad bounce or a bad call to cost you a game. The margin for error is so small, and the Seahawks continue to play with fire. They're as mentally tough of a team as you'll find in the NFL, and that makes them dangerous against anybody. However, they're also a Super Bowl contender that rarely looks like a Super Bowl contender, if that makes sense.

The parity in the NFC makes the conference wide open for the taking. Seattle could easily make a run through January. But having watched this team all season long, would it really surprise you if they were one and done, either?

Why don't the Seahawks have a consistent philosophy for fourth down? Always feels like they're not sure what to do. — Mr. Poku (@dakofman) December 17, 2019

This is a good question, and I think it stems from choosing "gut feeling" over analytics on most occasions. There's no analytical trigger that ever puts Seattle in an auto-go-for-it mode (barring an extreme situation/deficit, obviously). Sunday against the Panthers was a perfect example. The Seahawks burned their first timeout of the second half when they were about to go for it on fourth down but then opted to kick the field goal instead. In reference to the previous question, this is another area that could burn Seattle in the playoffs.

I don't think so. All indications point to Lano Hill starting at free safety. Blair should see more reps in dime packages now, which the Seahawks have been using more of late.

What's the real story with Collier? A rookie trying to get his bearings, or was he over-drafted? Seems that most 1st round picks usually get more playing time, even in year one. — Brendan Murray (@NJ_Seahawk) December 17, 2019

It's never fair to throw out the word "bust" in a player's first season. That said, the early returns on L.J. Collier haven't been promising. He played a career-high 37 snaps against the Panthers and failed to register a single tackle. He's only logged two tackles in nine games this season. I'm still not sure where he fits in or what his overall upside is. Collier seems to be a tweener who is neither a run-stopping force or a legitimate pass rusher.

Collier being 24 years old also diminishes some of the "you need to have patience with young players" narrative as well.

Can the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl with a wildcard spot? — Graig. (@hctaS_OW) December 18, 2019

It's possible, especially for a team that went 7-1 on the road in the regular season. It's also doubtful. Winning three-straight road games would be a ridiculous gauntlet to get through. Winning the division, and potentially claiming a first-round bye, is absolutely vital.

In how many seasons out of ten does a player with Clowney's injury have surgery and go on IR? — Nick James (@TheeNickJames) December 18, 2019

I don't want to speculate too much here, but I think it's fair to say that Clowney is battling through some serious pain. I'd bet his season would be over already had Seattle been out of the playoff hunt. It's a huge testament to Clowney as a person and as a player and only adds to the list of reasons why the Seahawks need to bring him back long term.

Do you think Malik Turner becomes the #3 receiver with the loss of Gordon? — Adam Kartheu (@adamkartheu) December 18, 2019

I don't think it will be one guy. My guess is it will be a combination of Malik Turner, Jaron Brown and David Moore, all of whom should see similar playing time.

word on diggs? — Alok Shankar (@TheOneAlok) December 17, 2019

Quandre Diggs' high-ankle sprain is another reason why Seattle needs to get a first-round bye. I'd be shocked if he's ready to play before the divisional round.

any reason didn't go after Jenkins/Suggs? AB a possibility? — Mark Girgis (@MarkGirgis3) December 18, 2019

Seattle did put in a claim on Terrell Suggs, Kansas City was just higher on the waiver order. I don't expect the Seahawks to add Antonio Brown this late in the season. There's way too much risk involved with that move. Everything you see on social media points to Brown being at an unstable place in his life right now.

What's your Favorite Star Wars movie? — Calzone (@Cxlzone) December 17, 2019

I'd go with "Return of the Jedi." I also really enjoyed "Rogue One." Additionally, even though it's not a popular opinion, I thought the end of "Attack of the Clones" was awesome (gladiator scene and closing battle included).

What brand and what flavor gum does Pete chew? — S⚽ ULCRUSHER (@soulcrusher) December 18, 2019

I'm pretty sure it's double bubble, but I'll have to confirm.

Fann Mail: Odds Jadeveon Clowney is with the Seahawks next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest