Fann Mail: Gut feeling on the Seahawks playoff seed with three games to play

The Seattle Seahawks were taken down a peg in Week 14 after getting blasted by the Rams, 28-12, on "Sunday Night Football."

The loss alone doesn't change much as the Seahawks still control their own destiny in the NFC West and have an outside shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, the defeat was eye-opening in that Seattle was thoroughly spanked, which is something that rarely happens to title contenders this late in the season.

This week's mailbag focuses on how things project the rest of the way for the Seahawks and what needs to improve if Seattle expects to make a run in January. Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

In your opinion, do the Seahawks have a better chance of ending in the wildcard spot or either No. 1 or 2 in the NFC — Seahawks Fans (@seahawksfans_) December 10, 2019

It's hard to watch the 49ers-Saints game and the Seahawks-Rams game and think that Seattle is the best team in the NFC West. At the same time, you have to know not to overreact to the Seahawks loss because this team has proven its mental toughness over and over again. There's no reason why they can't respond against the reeling Panthers Week 15, smoke the Cardinals at home in Week 16 and then beat San Francisco at home to close the season and claim the NFC West crown as well as a first-round bye.

But here's my hesitation. You can appreciate Seattle's impressive road win against San Francisco while also acknowledging the fact that the 49ers were without George Kittle (who I believe is the best tight end in the NFL) and Emmanuel Sanders (who has become a go-to guy for Jimmy Garoppolo). The Seahawks shown that they can play great offense and great defense, but they're yet to put it all together in one game. The 49ers have been doing so all season, which is why they have a point differential of +168 compared to the Seahawks +20.

The kicker is that Jadeveon Clowney, who absolutely dominated the 49ers in the first matchup, is really laboring through a core muscle injury. My guess is that the Seahawks will be a wildcard team and going on the road to play the Eagles or Cowboys in the opening round of the NFL playoffs. I still stand by my claim that it feels like the 49ers and Seahawks will play three times this season.

what more is wrong with Lockett. And why didn't Amadi play more in the terrible pass coverage? Thanks — Kyle (@Kentroyals5) December 10, 2019

The struggles of the Seahawks passing game have coincided with Tyler Lockett's downturn. Bad luck has played a part in Lockett's struggles over the last month as he suffered a nasty leg contusion and then caught an aggressive flu bug. But it was odd to see Lockett as such a non-factor against the Rams on Sunday given that Seattle was trailing by three scores for most of it and desperately needed big plays in the passing game.

"We haven't been running plays to be explosive," was how Lockett explained the struggles of the passing game following the loss. "We've been running plays to run the ball and control the clock. We haven't really been trying to go over the top like we normally have because teams have been game-planning it."

I understand that the Seahawks are and always will be a run-first team, but Seattle needs to regain its mojo in the passing game, which means Tyler Lockett has to get going again.

As for Amadi, I'm not quite sure what to tell you. Seattle clearly has preferred Akeem King in the three games since cutting Jamar Taylor. Pete Carroll explained back in late November that the team had the utmost confidence in Amadi and that the rookie was ready for the opportunity to play nickel. Those comments obviously haven't manifested into a single defensive snap for the fourth-round pick.

Your best guess on why Detroit was fine with trading Diggs for so little — @me (@MattMo___) December 10, 2019

This remains baffling to me. A fifth-round pick in for a standout free safety who has arguably been Seattle's best defensive player over the last four games? That's robbery. Quandre Diggs' brother, Quentin Jammer, told the Seattle Times that the safety's "blunt" personality wore Lions head coach Matt Patricia thin. Beyond that, who knows what Detroit was thinking. It's hard to imagine the Lions couldn't have fetched more for a player who was a defensive captain in Detroit with an affordable contract.

Why isn't DK Metcalf getting more buzz for Offensive Rookie of the Year? — HolliWinters (@HolliWinters) December 10, 2019

DK Metcalf has had a really nice rookie season with 50 receptions for 783 yards and five touchdowns. His yardage and reception totals lead all rookie wideouts. His five scores are one shy of Terry McLaurin. What's most impressive to me is that Metcalf's efficiency has drastically improved over the course of the season. He's caught 12-of-13 targets over his last two games, including hauling in all six of his targets against the Rams with Jalen Ramsey shadowing him all game long.

Metcalf's role and production on a 10-3 Seahawks team is worthy of consideration for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. But for me, he comes in second place to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has racked up 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games. Jacobs has five 100-yard performances this season.

But – yes there's a but – Jacobs is currently dealing with a shoulder injury that cause him to miss Week 14. Should he miss more time, Metcalf could have a chance to steal the award with a few big performances down the stretch.

Can you lose a game in the first half? — Los Seahawks (@LosSeahawk) December 10, 2019

Yes, yes you can lose a game in the first half. The Seahawks proved that on Sunday against the Rams. I'd also argue that you can win a game in the first half, as Seattle did in Atlanta in Week 8.

Do you watch all-22 film for your job?



How much do you pay attention to other teams?



What's it like to not have a rooting interest watching football?







— Renshank (@Renshank1) December 10, 2019

1. I go back and watch every game to see what I may have missed the first time around. I'm not an X's and O's expert so I try to read and have conversations with others as much as possible in order to always be learning.

2. I definitely keep tabs on the entire league, but specifically teams in the NFC.

3. I've gotten used to not having a rooting interest in the NFL so it's not weird to me anymore. I still have the Washington Huskies to pull for. What's harder is not having an NBA team in Seattle. That means my stress level watching Mariners baseball is at an all-time high!

