Fann Mail: What it’s going to take for the Seahawks defense to improve

I don't care what the score was at halftime or how the game script played out down the stretch: Giving up 460 passing yards to Matt Schaub is concerning. The Seattle Seahawks defense has a long way to go if they're going to be a legit contender this season.

Seattle ranks 20th in points allowed, 23rd in yards allowed, 24th in net yards per pass attempt and 29th in yards per rush attempt.

Let's start this week's mailbag with where the defense needs to improve.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Give me your two step plan to improve the defense that will meaningfully impact yards allowed. — We don't dink and dunk (@UnintendedMax) October 29, 2019

1. Ziggy Ansah has to take a big step forward. I just don't see how the pass rush takes off without him. Seattle doesn't have a lineup of edge rushers behind Ansah. Jadeveon Clowney is the NFL's most double-teamed edge defender largely because Ansah hasn't posed a threat thus far. His lone sack was largely irrelevant and came on the final play of the game against the Cardinals. His forced fumble and fumble recovery was impressive, but it didn't illustrate any ability to make plays in the backfield. Jarran Reed should continue to get better as he shakes off the rust of his six-game suspension. That'll help. But it doesn't change the fact that Seattle needs Ansah to be a difference maker.

Story continues

2. I don't believe it's sustainable for the Seahawks to stay in their base defense for as often as they've done thus far. I'm all for getting your best 11 players on the field, but it can't be at the expense of giving up mismatches in the passing game. It's not like Seattle is dominant against the run, either, as the defense has allowed 4.9 yards per carry through eight games. I think it's time to at least try to throw some different looks out on defense, but that might not happen until Quandre Diggs' hamstring is healthy. He's one of the team's top second half x-factors.

How serious do you think the 49ers are this season? Do you believe they've actually been tested, or will playing Seattle be their first "real" test? — Perry (@Perry_49ers) October 29, 2019

I think the 49ers are very real. You don't put up 50 points in a game by accident, and it's impressive when you can get wins without both of your starting tackles. It's far too early to crown them as they've got nine games left to play, but they've also been far too good through their first seven to not take them seriously. San Francisco's defense is dominant, and Kyle Shanahan's creativity in the running game has given opponents fits. There isn't a glaring hole that you can point to and say, "That's going to be their downfall."

Good personnel on paper but why no sacks for the Seahawks? — AFC (@Pier_C_1) October 29, 2019

This is a great example of games not being won and lost on paper. We knew Ansah would be a wildcard, but I didn't expect the returns to be this minimal. He's struggled to stay healthy, and, as I noted above, just doesn't look explosive off the ball. Remember back in training camp when everyone was concerned about the pass rush? And then when everyone (myself included) completely changed their tune once Seattle traded for Clowney? It turns out that we all overreacted a bit. We've now seen that it takes more than one player for a pass rush to be successful. The production of Reed and Ansah will be pivotal in the defense's success or failure over the final eight games.

Wagner has a zillion tackles but few big plays this year. Is he playing hurt? — Paul Martin (@PMartinKatyTX) October 29, 2019

I've noticed the same thing. From what I can tell, Wagner is far more of a safety net than he's been in year's past. That comes from Seattle not trusting its safeties. The Seahawks have run far more two-high this season after years of predominantly running single-high with Earl Thomas patrolling the back end of the secondary. Because of that, I don't think Wagner is taking as many chances or being as aggressive as we're accustomed to seeing. I think it's a change in role and responsibilities rather than regression that's contributed to Wagner's lack of big plays. (Although it was good to see Wagner get his first sack of the season against the Falcons. The pass breakup on the two-point conversion was another crucial play to preserve Seattle's win.)

Question: what are you wearing for Halloween — C. Lundstrom (@ColinLundstrom) October 29, 2019

I'm going to be honest, I'm kind of the Halloween version of the Grinch. I've never been a huge costume guy, and I have no idea what I'm going to be this year (if anything at all). That said, I can promise you I'll eat my fair share of candy. As for my favorite costume, I was the red Power Ranger way back in the day which was pretty legit.

People say overwhelming and underwhelming, but why dont people say something is whelming when they what they expected happens — Peter⏫ (@PeteVandeventer) October 29, 2019

*insert mind blown emoji*

Fann Mail: What its going to take for the Seahawks defense to improve originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest