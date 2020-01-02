Fann Mail: Is it finally John Ursua time for the Seahawks?

The Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs is here. The Seattle Seahawks were hoping they'd have this weekend off. Instead, they'll go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles after losing three of their last four games to close the regular season. Conversely, Philadelphia enter as winners of four straight and winners of the NFC East.

Seattle has already won at Lincoln Financial Field once this year, a 17-9 win in Week 12, but there's no guarantee they'll be able to do it again. This week's mailbag features some of the top storylines heading into the matchup as well as other Seahawks-related topics. Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

Do you believe Ursua actually starts to get more snaps or is Pete just blowing smoke as usual? Would love to see him get more opportunities. — McKissic is my dad (@SeahawksBurner) December 31, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John Ursua picked one heck of a time for his first-career catch. His 11-yard reception on 4th-and-10 kept the Seahawks alive on their final drive against the 49ers. Many fans are hoping to see more of Seattle's seventh-round pick in the playoffs.

Jaron Brown (knee sprain) is out for at least a couple weeks, but Malik Turner (concussion) should be back against the Eagles. So it's hard to know exactly what kind of role Ursua will have against the Eagles. Pete Carroll said he envisions the rookie getting snaps.

Ursua only got seven reps against the 49ers, and it's hard to see that number increasing too much unless Turner misses Sunday's game or Seattle suffers another injury at the position.

Story continues

Q.Diggs can comeback in sunday ? — Seahawks Brasil (11-5) (@SeahawksBrasil) December 31, 2019

All signs are pointing to Quandre Diggs making his return on Sunday against Philadelphia after missing two games with a high-ankle sprain. Diggs said he'd have to see how he made it through the week, but it appears that only a setback will keep him from being in the lineup.

I did my best a while back to summarize Diggs' impact on Seattle's defense. Ken Norton did a far better job in far fewer words a few weeks ago.

"Well he's a Pro Bowl alternate and he only played five games for us," Norton said simply.

Well put. Diggs had three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in his five games for Seattle. Having him back for the playoffs is absolutely crucial for the Seahawks, and he should provide a boost to all three levels of the defense.

How likely is it the Seahawks have 3 new starters on the OL next season? Replacing Iupati, Britt and Ifedi. — Larry Collins (@lcollinsrb) December 31, 2019

George Fant, Germain Ifedi, Mike Iupati and D.J. Fluker are all in need of new contracts. There's no way Seattle brings back all four upcoming free agents, but it's also hard to imagine that the Seahawks part ways with all four, either.

Fant feels like a lock. I could also see the Seahawks bringing back Fluker on a one-year deal as he's been sufficient and healthy for the most part. Ifedi is a wildcard. Seattle will likely let him test the market. Should it be cooler than Ifedi expects, I could see him re-signing with the Seahawks on an affordable deal. I know he's the ire of many fans, but Ifedi is Seattle's only offensive lineman who has played every snap in 2019. That counts for a lot in a league where your best ability is your availability.

It's hard to imagine the Seahawks moving on from Justin Britt, even with the injury. That would be too much turnover for one offseason.

Do you think Dekoda Watson will be utilized as a pass rusher in the playoffs? — Dan Riggs (@DanRiggs12) December 31, 2019

Dekoda Watson was inactive against the 49ers. That isn't likely to change on Sunday against the Eagles unless Jadeveon Clowney can't go.

Hawks should bring in AB. The risk is very small but the reward is much higher — Matt Brigham (@Matt_Brigham) December 31, 2019

I am baffled by the number of fans in my Twitter mentions who want the Seahawks to sign Antonio Brown. There is a ridiculous amount of risk involved with signing Brown beyond the fact that he'll be suspended the second a team signs him.

All signs point to Brown as someone who is in need of psychological help. He's unable to stay away from social media. When the Saints brought him in last week for a visit, they gave him a clear directive to come alone and not bring an entourage, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. And what did Brown do? He brought an entourage. Seattle should stay as far away as possible.

What are the chances we see more Amadi and Blair against the Eagles, throughout the playoffs? — Philip Germain (@Philip_Germain) December 31, 2019

Marquise Blair may get some reps in dime packages, but Seahawks fans are going to have to wait until 2020 to see an extended look at him again (barring an injury or two, of course). Carroll said he preferred Lano Hill to Blair because of his experience, an ambiguous explanation to say the least given Hill's lack of production in Diggs' absence. None of that should matter now that Diggs appears ready to return.

If we can only resign one player do we keep Reed or Clowney? — Eric T (@est5454) January 1, 2020

Jarran Reed is more likely to re-sign because he'll be cheaper. Interior defensive linemen don't command as much money on the open market as edge rushers. In addition, Reed has seemed to regress this season. He only posted two sacks in 10 games compared to 10.5 sacks in 16 games a season ago.

It's going to be fascinating to see what happens to Clowney this offseason. I've said multiple times that the Seahawks need to do whatever they can to get him back. I'm not sure what Option B would be given how few elite edge rushers ever become available via trade or free agency. Clowney's advanced metrics have been great this season. His sack numbers are far more underwhelming as he had just three during the regular season. He will be an interesting case study.

Does Carson have to have surgery...or will that cracked hip heal correctly on its own? — Erik Haynes (@YellowHaynes) December 31, 2019

Carroll shared on Wednesday that Carson doesn't need surgery on his fractured hip which is great news. The expectation is that Carson is full go by the start of training camp. Rashaad Penny, however, will have a tougher road back as his knee required more repair than just a torn ACL. It could be a stretch for Penny to make it back by Week 1 in 2020.

Fann Mail: Is it finally John Ursua time for the Seahawks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest