Fann Mail: What to expect from Josh Gordon in his Seahawks debut vs. the 49ers

Everyone has circled this week on their calendars since the NFL released the 2019 regular season schedule: Week 10, Seattle Seahawks (7-2) vs. San Francisco 49ers (8-0) on "Monday Night Football."

NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers insider Matt Maiocco and I recently did a deep dive into the matchup, analyzing how each team got to this point and how we believe things will play out on Monday.

Now it's time to focus on a few Seahawks-specific topics in this week's mailbag. Below is a look at what Seattle should do with kicker Jason Myers, setting expectations for Josh Gordon and more. Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

I think it's time to move on from Jason Meyers, but it's obviously hard to find a kicker at this point in the season. So what are the Seahawks options? Sounds like Pete is sticking by Meyers but do they at least try out some guys? Who's out there to try out? Do they do nothing? — Cory Logan (@Cormeister) November 5, 2019

Jason Myers had a nightmare game in Week 9 in what has been an overall underwhelming first season in Seattle. Myers missed two field goals and one PAT, including what would have been a 40-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. He's now just 3-of-8 on field goals of at least 40 yards this season.

Story continues

But while fans understandably want Seattle to make a change, the team's hands are tied. For starters, the Seahawks signed Myers to a four-year, $14.5 million contract this past offseason. Cutting Myers would leave the team with $6 million in dead cap space over the next three seasons. Beyond that, who are they going to find to replace him? There aren't 32 "franchise" kickers in the world, let alone a group of them hanging out in free agency.

Seattle Coach Pete Carroll, who offered a vigorous vote of confidence in his embattled kicker, said that Myers' issues have been mechanical rather than mental. That's good news, as long as it's truly the case. Once a kicker gets the yips, things can spiral out of control quickly much like a closer in baseball. Myers isn't going anywhere. All fans can do is hope that he gets things figured out in short order.

In your opinion, with a poor pass rush so far this year do they just stay the course, change schemes or try different guys ? — chuck warner (@chucko24) November 5, 2019

I'm not sure what option the Seahawks have other than to stay the course with the pass rush. There are no reinforcements coming. I suppose you could blitz more or run different games and stunts up front, but at some point you just need your guys to win. And right now, that's not happening for anyone not named Jadeveon Clowney.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, I don't know how the defense takes a step forward without getting some production from Ziggy Ansah. He's been a tremendous disappointment thus far. Seattle's defensive linemen have a collective nine sacks through nine games. At some point things have to improve or it will be the Seahawks' undoing as the season goes along.

How big of a role do you think Josh Gordon will have? — Beat The 49ERS (@ClaytonSmithNFL) November 5, 2019

I love the Josh Gordon acquisition because it's a zero-risk move with decent upside. While you shouldn't expect to see the 2013 All-Pro version of Gordon, there's no reason why he can't have a sizeable role in Seattle's offense.

David Moore, Jaron Brown and Malik Turner played a combined 64 snaps last Sunday against the Buccaneers. That means there's reps to go around for Gordon, who should be an upgrade from those three, without eating into DK Metcalf's role. The Seahawks have needed an additional target in the passing game ever since tight end Will Dissly went down. Moore and Brown haven't done well enough taking the pressure off of Tyler Lockett. Gordon will have a chance to be that guy.

I'm predicting 25 snaps and four targets for Gordon on Monday night. What he does with those four targets might be the difference in the game for the Seahawks.

Okay serious one, do you think the Seahawks will try to target Dre Greenlaw who is expected to fill in for Kwon Alexander, or will they try to use their speed against someone like Sherman? — Zack Rauen 🧢 (@ZackRauen) November 5, 2019

The loss of Kwon Alexander is huge for San Francisco's defense. He was an emotional leader and a productive player, particularly in coverage. Pro Football Focus graded Alexander as the eighth-best linebacker in coverage through nine weeks. Tight end Jacob Hollister, Lockett or even Gordon could potentially exploit Dre Greenlaw in the passing game. Seattle would be silly not to attack the rookie in his first-career start.

Jamar Taylor seemed to have some struggles, do the Seahawks consider anyone else for the nickel corner spot, and if so who and why? — Tom Page (@tompage) November 5, 2019

I'm very curious how Quandre Diggs will figure into the equation. It makes sense to play him at nickel given that Jamar Taylor has been largely underwhelming. Diggs might also help Seattle get out of playing so much base defense. Marquise Blair isn't going anywhere, and I don't anticipate the Seahawks removing Bradley McDougald from the lineup, either. But Seattle didn't acquire Diggs to have him sit on the bench. Now that his hamstring seems to be healthy, nickel is the logical spot to deploy him.

What if Joey Hunt gets hurt during the next game? Are the Seahawks doing anything to find a backup center? — Sweet_Baby_James (@Sweet_Baby_Jame) November 5, 2019

Seattle promoted Jordan Roos from the practice squad last week. He'd play center if Hunt went down.

Joe before halftime on a goaline play it looked like Duane brown was on the ground in pain. He left the field and was being looked at. Did he finish the game and has there been any updates. — Addicted to Seahawks (@Seahawk_Titan) November 5, 2019

I saw the same thing. Duane Brown went to the locker room early before halftime, but nothing was ever reported. We'll get our first injury report on Thursday, and so we'll see if Brown is listed or not.

Do you still eat PB&J sandwiches as an adult? — Nico Tomacelli (@HypnotiqNico) November 5, 2019

I eat a PB&J at least twice a week. So, yes, absolutely I still eat them as an adult. I don't want to live in a world where there's an age limit on.

Fann Mail: What to expect from Josh Gordon in his Seahawks debut vs. the 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest