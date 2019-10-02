Fann Mail: Comparing the Seahawks and Will Dissly to the 49ers and George Kittle

The first quarter of the NFL season is in the books, and the Seattle Seahawks are just two days away from their first primetime matchup of the season, a divisional showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football."

Seattle benefitted from a soft schedule through four games, and Thursday will be the team's first big test of 2019. Let's start there in this week's mailbag. Thanks, as always, to those who asked questions.

How do you measure the three Seahawks wins when the opponents they have beaten are a combined 1-10-1? — Zach Hekker (@GoToHekk) October 1, 2019

I think it's fair to say that Seattle should feel fortunate to be 3-1. The Seahawks let an awful Bengals team hang around all game, and they couldn't put away the Steelers in the second half without Ben Roethlisberger. New Orleans, especially after beating the Cowboys, has shown that it remains a legit squad without Drew Brees. However, Seattle still had no business losing that game to the Saints.

But 3-1 is 3-1 and, as a notoriously slow starter, Seattle will take it. I'm of the belief that we don't know much about the Seahawks yet other than it was important to see them take care of a lesser team in Week 4. That's what makes Thursday so important as it's a barometer game against the Rams. Let's reevaluate afterward. (also: fingers crossed Seattle has an answer for Rams punter Johnny Hekker, who has a history of burning the Seahawks.)

Why is Dissly so good and how did he fall to us — shams (@FoptimusSublime) October 1, 2019

Will Dissly is special, and Russell Wilson said on Tuesday that Dissly will "be a star tight end for a long time in this league." I think the Seahawks finding Dissly is similar to what the 49ers found in George Kittle. Both players were seldom used as a receiver in college. Dissly, a converted defensive lineman, caught just 25 passes in two seasons as a tight end at Washington. Kittle posted only 48 receptions over four years at Iowa. Both players were labeled as blocking tight ends during the pre-draft process.

However both the Seahawks and the 49ers were able to spot something on film that they believed would translate to the NFL from a pass catching standpoint. Seattle is currently reaping the rewards as Dissly is outperforming his fourth-round draft slot. He's got six touchdowns in eight career games, including four scores over his last three contests. Dissly has emerged as the Seahawks clear-cut No. 2 option in the passing game behind Tyler Lockett. He'll soon be in the discussion among the NFL's top 10 tight ends if he's not there already. Dissly currently ranks seventh in receptions with 19 and first in touchdowns.

do you think blair will be active this thursday? — bef jelgum (@2dead2passrush) October 1, 2019

I don't anticipate Marquise Blair being active on Thursday, and I think he's going to continue to be a gameday inactive barring an injury. Seattle already had a crowded room at safety, and then the team added Adrian Colbert into the mix. My guess is that Colbert will be active ahead of Blair because of what Colbert will provide on special teams.

How real of a threat are the #49ers to the Seahawks this season?



Miss you Joe!



— Perry (@Perry_49ers) October 1, 2019

I tried to tell people before the season that the 49ers had a chance to be legit and not many believed me. San Francisco has bona fide talent on both sides of the football for the first time since 2014. The 49ers pass rush has a chance to be the best in the NFL, and the combination of Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo has an insanely high ceiling offensively.

That said, much like the Seahawks, the 49ers haven't proven anything this season despite being 3-0. This is a big week for both teams -- playing on primetime against talented opponents (49ers play the Browns on Monday). The NFC West is the best division in football, and I think that's going to continue to show.

We waived Gary Jennings and then we didn't, we did something called rescinding waivers, never heard of that before, how does that work? — Tom Page (@tompage) October 1, 2019

Like you, I had no idea that NFL teams could waive a player and then rescind the waiver claim. This is what I learned. Because the Seahawks waived Jennings after 1:00 p.m. PT, the team had until 1:00 p.m. PT the following day to change its mind. That's what they did, opting to waive Brian Mone instead. That rule essentially allows teams to keep control of 54 players during that window. The only caveat is that you can't practice with 54, which is why Jennings didn't practice last Wednesday.

will Ursua see meaningful offensive snaps this season (without injuries to DK or Lockett)? — RJ (@rjneu343) October 1, 2019

Similar to Blair, I don't see Ursua being active without an injury or having any noticeable role on offense without multiple injuries. Seattle is loaded with depth across the roster which has kept rookies not named DK Metcalf on the sideline.

