Fann homers twice, AA Lakers crush Libby

May 9—LIBBY — Hunter Fann hit two homers and drove in six runs, Brysen Herion tripled and homered as the Kalispell AA Lakers pulled away late to beat Class A Libby 19-5 in American Legion baseball.

The Lakers (8-2) led 1-0 before putting up crooked numbers in the last four innings. In the fourth Herion tripled in one run and Fann hit a two-run homer as Kalispell went up 5-0.

Colin Leonard's RBI double and Fann's grand slam in the fifth inning pushed the gap to 10-0.

Herion hit a two-run homer to spark a six-run sixth inning for the Lakers.

Fann had four hits and scored three times; Jackson Heino scored four runs and Herion and Leonard came around three times as Kalispell combined 17 hits with eight walks and two hit batsmen.

Bryce Buckmaster threw three scoreless innings for the Lakers, fanning four.

Libby (2-2) put up five runs on two pitchers in the seventh. Noah Gillespie had a double for the Loggers, who were held to three hits.

Lakers AA 010 456 3 — 19 17 0

Loggers 000 000 5 — 5 3 5

Bryce Buckmaster, Trever Cockerill (4), Hunter Fann (6), Brysen Herion (7), Colin Leonard (7) and Andre Cephers. Cy Williams, Aiden Rose (4), Ian Thom (6), Dalton Cannon (6), Noah Gillespie (7) and Rusty Gillespie.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Carter Schlegel 0-4, Ostyn Brennan 0-1, Fann 4-6, Buckaster 1-3, Cockerill 0-2, Oscar Kallis 1-1, Cephers 1-4, Michael Owens 1-5, Kaden Drish 3-3, Luke Nikunen 2-3, Herion 2-6, Leonard 1-2, Jackson Heino 1-2.

LIBBY LOGGERS — Bo Miles 0-3, Rose 1-3, Williams 0-3, R.Gillespie 0-2, Tanner Wolfe 0-2, Thom 1-2, Cannon 0-0, Brody Gilmore 0-2, N.Gillespie 1-2, Kale Riddle 0-2.

2B — Heino, Leonard, N.Gillespie. 3B — Herion. HR — Fann 2, Herion. RBIs — Fann 6, Herion 3, Owens 2, Nikunen 2, Leonard 2, Cockerill, Kallis, Cephers, Miles, Rose, Williams, N.Gillespie, Riddle.